MANY years ago, I was living in a small town in Lanarkshire. Accompanied by my guide dog, I was strolling down the high street without a care in the world when I was stopped by a local woman.

She asked: “Are you still working at the blind factory?”

Surprised, I replied politely that I’d never worked at the blind factory, but she persisted.

“Yes you do,” she insisted, despite my protests.

Standing tall, and looking her straight in the eye as best I could, I proudly declared that I work at the BBC as a reporter – and have done for some time.

“No, you don't,” she snapped back.

After a considerable back and forth, she stormed off – totally unconvinced and seemingly offended that I worked anywhere other than a blind factory.

I had no idea what the blind factory was and why she thought I worked there.

The good thing about living in a small town is everyone knows your name. The bad thing about living in a small town is everyone knows your name.

I recall another story of small town life in Scotland. One evening, I was heading to the cash point to withdraw some money before heading to the pub, when I heard a fight ahead. I hesitated to decide my course of action, fearing injury. To my surprise, someone saw that I was there and shouted for me to go ahead. The group parted, I walked through, and they then continued their dispute.

When you’re blind in a small town, you stand out. But living in a town makes me no exception: 70% of people in Scotland live in towns rather than cities, so they must have some attraction given most of us decide to live in one of them.

For many of us, living in one may not be through choice, it may be necessity. Not being able to afford to live in the more desirable parts of our cities, where there is better transport, more employment choices and more entertainment are just some reasons.

However, the draw to towns for many of us is that they have to do with a quieter pace of life and better, affordable housing to bring up a family. Arguably, there is a greater sense of community. This was proven by how towns rallied quickly to support their own communities during the Covid lockdowns. Cities can often be very lonely places to live if you don't know anyone and have reduced means to enjoy everything they have to offer.

I love living in a small town. I tried living in Glasgow over the years, but the constant background noise of traffic no matter the time of day eventually ground me down and I moved to something more familiar, a small Scottish town.

I do admit that perhaps being blind may have had an impact on how I perceive towns. I find them easier to get around and the scale suits my mobility needs, despite the employment preconceptions of passers-by.

Back in 2019, I was asked to come up with a pilot idea for a TV series for the BBC Scotland channel. My producer Annie Cheape and I were hunting around for an idea that would allow us to get out and about to do something a bit different. We eventually landed upon the idea to make a programme about Scottish towns – particularly those that are bypassed, maybe even ignored and misunderstood.

Neither of us wanted the programme to be negative towards Scottish towns – in fact the idea was to celebrate communities. For the pilot, we chose Ardrossan in North Ayrshire as an example of a town that may have seen better days, but still had a strong sense of community.

Perhaps it still had a lot to offer, if people could only get beyond the town’s negative reputation of deprivation and a struggling high street. These negatives may have been true, but it has fantastic beaches and good public transport links. The town has many assets that many communities would be envious of. We didn’t ignore the issues, but we focused on what the community had to offer as they looked to the future.

I’m pleased to say that programme went down well and set the tone. So, we were asked to make more. We’ve now visited 19 towns in total, and want to visit even more. What strikes me the most about every single place I’ve visited over three series is the love people have for their own communities. This is sometimes despite serious issues of poverty and neglect, as industries have declined and towns have lost their reason to be due to lack of investment.

Out of these post-industrial ashes, people are fighting hard to redefine what their towns are about today. The energy that people find to fight for their communities is incredible.

We’ve met people from all walks of life hoping to make a difference – from a café that supports people with dementia in Hawick to an LGBTQ+ youth club in Cupar.

In this series, beginning tomorrow at 8pm on the BBC Scotland Channel, I visit six towns, starting in the South Ayrshire town of Girvan. I have fond memories of family holidays in the once-bustling seaside town. The following decades have not been kind to Girvan as the tourists flocked to Spain and this charming town went into a decline.

Although it’s true that the town won’t be at the centre of "doon the watter" visitors as it once was, it’s now slowly finding a new role hosting the short-term visitor and campervanners. The boating pond I loved so much as a child has reopened, run by the young people of Girvan. There’s a new cycling social enterprise on the sea front – accessible bikes for all. There’s a new swimming pool run by the community and the town has an award-winning beach. Go and visit, I promise you’ll like it.

I then head north to Wick, followed by Larkhall, Hawick, Cupar and finishing in Fort William. Without exception, each town has incredible pride in its community and lots to offer. I hope you enjoy watching the programmes as much as I enjoyed making them, and the fantastic people my guide dog Major and I met along the way.

The new series of My Kind of Town starts tomorrow on BBC Scotland, 8pm.