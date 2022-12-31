RESTAURANTS, pubs and clubs that had pinned post-pandemic hopes on a festive season that has flopped are facing devastation under plans to cut energy support.

The golden quarter that usually brings in enough cash to supplement the lean months saw sales halved, a third of reservations cancelled amid travel disruption and a drop of £2.3 billion in revenue for the hospitality sector. Plans by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to slice energy support for companies in the New Year by half are now also revealed.

The Times reported that the PM is preparing to row back on predecessor Liz Truss’ support that is due for review in March and had capped energy prices on electricity and gas, amid concerns over cost.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of the UK Hospitality industry body, said “This would be absolutely devastating for [the] hospitality sector which has faced average bill increases of 200%+ since April.”

She said it is “vital additional support is maintained for those sectors recognised [as] vulnerable”.

Ms Nicholls also said yesterday that Hogmanay was “looking positive” but was still below 2019 levels of revenue and footfall.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality (Image: PA/Herald Business)

She said the period between Halloween and New Year is when the hospitality sector makes 30 per cent of its annual profits and this would be “substantially more” for late night businesses.

“For the last two years we haven’t had that quarter at all, so the businesses are very fragile. They have no cash reserves and don’t have sufficient fuel in the tank to get them through what will be tougher times in January and February,” she said.

READ MORE: Special Report - Scotland records largest office deal in its history

As well as energy costs partly brought on by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, firms have also faced Brexit pressures including a shortage of workers, increased red tape and diminished export opportunities.

Separately, Andrew McRae of the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland, said: “After two years of pandemic restrictions, lockdowns have given way to price hikes and a full-blown cost of doing business crisis.

“Business owners will need to dig deep in what will undoubtedly be a tough 2023. Their tenacity and determination to continue overcome the obstacles in their way, and ultimately trade us out of recession, can’t be underestimated. But they can’t do it alone.”

READ MORE: Special Report - Scotch whisky hopes rise over Indian market

The folly of Brexit is now more obvious than ever today, the day that marks the second anniversary of the UK’s departure from the European single market.

Business editor Ian McConnell delves deep into the subject as “even the echoes of the ebullience of those hyped-up Brexiter Tories seem to have faded … and support among the public for Brexit has declined sharply”.

Who was triumphant in the business world this year, and who was less so?

READ MORE: Special Report - Warning over 'big barrier' to housing development

Join business correspondent Kristy Dorsey for a look at the rollercoaster ride that 2022 became.

“Concerns about the virus have largely been replaced by the crippling impact of the cost-of-everything crisis that firmly kept the economy in check even as health restrictions lifted,” she writes in her end-of-year round-up.

Looking ahead, David Pierotti, of Silverburn shopping centre, has revealed plans to diversify its range of attractions that will also include a new restaurant, writes deputy business editor Scott Wright.

Eurofund Group and Henderson Park acquired the site from Hammerson in a £140 million deal earlier this year.