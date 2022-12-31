IF you have a tween in your family, you will no doubt have been caught up in the latest craze - queueing bright and early in the winter gloom for a bottle of a sports drink. Fun times!

The latest craze is queuing?

No, the latest craze is being pressured by the tweens - short for “tweenagers” of course, children between the ages of about 10 to 14 - to obtain a bottle of “Prime” and to do so, parents the length of the United Kingdom have been rising at dawn to queue outside Asda and Aldi branches in the hope of obtaining one of these mystical creations.

More fool them?

Indeed, although sometimes it’s a case of “anything for an easy life”, even if in the short-term, it’s a hard life as you have to venture out into the cold, dark morning for such a cause. Ironically, it has for many, been a situation akin to wandering through the desert toward a glimmering lake that turns out to be simply a mirage. Such is the fervent interest in Prime at present, many leave the stores empty-handed as the products sell out instantly.

What is Prime anyway?

It's a £1.99 sports drink that comes in seven flavours - Meta Moon, Ice Pop, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Tropical Punch, Lemon Lime and Grape. It is not an energy drink as it does not contain caffeine and is low calorie with no added sugar. So far so blah but it is so hugely popular, that it has been reselling on eBay for hundreds of pounds a bottle at times.

What’s the fuss?

Prime was founded by a pair of YouTubers, Logan Paul and KSI. Paul - an actor, professional wrestler and podcaster - who has ranked on the Forbes list for the highest paid YouTube creators over the last few years, while KSI is an English rapper and boxer and together, they have more than 50 million subscribers online and many more millions follow them on their other social media channels. The pair have teamed up to create Prime and due to their online popularity with the demographic, the drinks are flying off the shelves. KSI posted online: “It’s always sold out, man. Honestly, people are selling it on the black market.”

And where do you get it officially?

Asda was the only UK outlet till recently, with reports of cases of the drink being stolen and random bottles appearing for sale at inflated prices in petrol stations. On Thursday, Aldi offered it for sale, with customers asked to go straight to the till to purchase only one of each flavour when the doors open. Queues were round the block. But Aldi said: "The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!”

It’s not a new phenomenon?

Those of a certain vintage may recall the “Cabbage Patch riots” of the 1980s. The launch of the aesthetically challenged dolls sparked a series of violent customer episodes when they went on sale at stores across the US in 1983 amid intense demand, with similar crazed scenes in the UK.

It’s the parents to blame?

Dear reader, sometimes it’s a case of “anything for an easy life”.

The author of this piece has queued…?

No comment on whether or not said author is a prime fool.