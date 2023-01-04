Puggled Pele
THE recent sad death of footballing icon Pele reminds retired politician Dennis Canavan of a kickyball king of a slightly lesser stature, the late John Lambie, who managed Falkirk, Partick Thistle and Hamilton Accies during his illustrious career.
Says Dennis: “When the physio reported from the touch-line during a match that a player was so badly concussed that 'he didnae ken who he was’, manager Lambie barked: "Tell him he's Pele and get him back on the park."
Rabbit redux
ONE of The Herald’s esteemed scribes recently wrote about tattoos, those rugged etchings that once only appeared on the forearms of sailors and bar-room brawlers, though are now de rigueur for high society debutantes and their well-connected beaus.
On a slightly less gilded note, Ian Noble from Carstairs Village says the Herald article reminded him of the bald chap from Shotts who had several rabbits tattooed on his head because he reckoned that, from a distance, they looked like hairs.
In the drink
ENJOYING lunch with his daughter, reader Brendan Keenan started reminiscing with her about school days, when she had been a pupil at Glasgow’s illustrious Hutchesons’ Grammar.
“She recalled a lad with whom she went to school whose name was Campbell Baxter,” says Brendan.
Perhaps inevitably, the poor fellow’s nickname at school was Two Soups.
Old friends
IN the Muirend Sainsbury’s the other day, reader Linda Moore overheard two elderly ladies chatting.
“I’m 78 in three weeks' time,” sighed one of the women. “I feel so old.”
“Not at all!” retorted her friend. “I’m 84, and what I’ll say to you is this… enjoy your youth.”
Shoe ballyhoo
IT’S the order of the boot for Kiwi shoe polish. A product that was once popular with the UK’s shimmery shoe brigade, it will no longer be sold on these shores because of a drastic dip in sales.
Diary correspondent David Donaldson – whose shoes are usually as polished as the prose he sends us – is devastated by this development.
“It’s really taken the shine off my New Year,” he admits.
Darkness visible
CULTURED Diary reader John Mulholland found himself listening to Classic FM the other day, when he had an inspiring thought.
“It occurred to me,” says John, “that a Glasgow business specialising in loft conversions could fit blackout blinds too. The advertising jingle would, of course, be Puccini’s Nae Sun Dormer.”
Read more from the Diary: Symmetry and making a grave mistake
A bad spell
AMBITIOUS reader Jennifer Menzies proudly tell us: “My New Year revolution this year is to improve my spelling.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here