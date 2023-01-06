Mice are over-running yonder Hoose o’ Commons.
I speak not in metaphor. Rodents there have learned to avoid traps and have become immune to poison. The Palace of Westminster spent £65,000 in 2020-21 on unsuccessfully combating the problem. Mouse traps are £1 each. Were they putting the poison in caviare or what?
Prophet forecast
As youse ken, an asparamancer is a fortune teller who tosses asparagus aboot and interprets the results. Last year, one practitioner, Jemima Packington, predicted the Queen’s death. Uncanny! This year, she says, there’ll be a royal birth. Never! That said, Jemima did predict Boris becoming PM. “Everyone laughed their socks off,” she recalled. Fair point.
XR feel stuck
Extinction Rebellion activists are to stop gluing their heids to stuff, after admitting their campaign of disruption had changed “very little”, other than persuading decent ratepayers to say: “Shove yir climate.” XR will now focus on a mass demonstration. Waste of time – unless 100,000 people glue their heids to stuff (hope I’m not giving them ideas).
Robert McNeil: Was I just going through a phase when I bought a bit of the Moon?
The XXL factor
Police forces in England are ordering XXL-size uniforms, with trouser waistbands up to 56in, for their blobbies on the beat. Meanwhile, a woman’s jail has asked locals to donate XXL duds for its inmates. Never mind climate change. It can only be a matter of time before Britains sinks into the sea under the weight of its citizens.
ET sounds lost
Ufologists predict alien landings this year. The evidence? A recent spate of sightings over important Earth landmarks such as Big Ben, Stonehenge, the Eiffel Tower, Bonnybridge, and the Sapphire strip club in Las Vegas. Some of these venues suggest the aliens are clueless. Maybe they think our leader wears erotic lingerie. Mind you …
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here