In a normal society, the sort of man who watched the European Women’s Championship and tweeted: “I am watching the women (sic) football and notice that ALL the comentators (sic) are women. I also note when mens football is on there is a symobilic (sic) female comentator (sic) to cover the broadcasters (sic) arse” wouldn’t be trusted with a two-person Greggs order, never mind handed his own television show.
In that normal society, a television show that thrust Katie Hopkins into the limelight would be immediately cancelled, with the tapes burned in a ceremonial fire, any confirmation of its existence stricken from the record and all those involved in its production expelled from the industry in shame.
In Britain, meanwhile, The Apprentice is back.
READ MORE: Michelle Mone, James Corden and 2022's most spectacular downfalls
What’s The Apprentice?
A show where obnoxious people act obnoxiously in order to impress an obnoxious man with more money than them.
If they win over the obnoxious billionaire, the contestant receives a £250,000 investment in their business idea.
If not, the obnoxious billionaire points at them and says ‘You’re Fired’. The contestant then insists ‘you’ve not seen the last of me’, in the last we see of them.
I awake to see yer da, by whom I mean Alan Sugar, has taken an onion headline at face value and genuinely believes Taylor Swift has tattooed a swastika on her face pic.twitter.com/3aQ0Ivz80K— Alan White (@aljwhite) April 26, 2018
And people watch this?
Apparently so. The first episode of 2022’s edition attracted 4.6 million viewers.
Why?
Masochism? An opportunity to remind ourselves that rich people are generally terrible while we wait for season four of Succession? The ever-present possibility that a man with a reported net worth of £1.21 billion might try to plug his iPhone into a Pot Noodle?
Are you referring to Alan Sugar?
If Alan Sugar is the man referred to in the 2018 headline “Alan Sugar in race storm after tweet compared Senegal footballers to ‘beach salesman in Marbella’” then yes, I’m referring to Alan Sugar.
A reminder that Alan Sugar tweeted this about the Senegal national team and still has his daft show pic.twitter.com/nD7mu1nV6n— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) February 6, 2022
READ MORE: Damar Hamlin on-field collapse exploited by anti-vax ghouls
What about the contestants?
Many of us went back to work this week after the festive break. Coming home and putting the telly on is supposed to be a break from spending time with incompetent arseholes in suits.
Even the most objectionable reality shows will usually give viewers someone relatable to root for. The Apprentice, however, is comprised entirely of people who watched Leonardo DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street and thought ‘this is a positive role model’.
READ MORE: How satirical website The Onion got serious with Supreme Court
When The Apprentice ends, what will it be remembered for?
The UK edition made a star of the vile Katie Hopkins, and its American counterpart paved the way for Donald Trump’s presidential run by positioning him as a savvy, successful leader.
So, should I watch it?
Make giving up Sugar your New Year’s resolution.
What does Alan Sugar have on the BBC? That’s what I’d like to know. Because The Apprentice should’ve be binned long ago.— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) January 3, 2023
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel