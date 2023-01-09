WHERE once people just went on holiday and didn’t think too much about the consequences of their location, holidaymakers are now becoming more environmentally conscientious.
Changes in society and consumer behaviour have resulted in new travel attitudes. According to VisitScotland, 71% of travellers are determined to put more effort into travelling sustainably. The climate crisis, Brexit, and CoviD-19 all contribute to this sizeable shift in behaviour.
Ecotourism is defined by the International Ecotourism Society as "responsible travel to natural areas that conserves the environment, sustains the well-being of the local people, and involves interpretation and education".
Popular buzzwords such as responsible tourism and sustainable travel are increasingly integrated into the holiday vocabulary. Recently, two UK specialist travel companies Coolstays and Sawdays have asked carbon footprint and environmental questions of owners following the UK-wide Green Tourism scheme started in 2008. Not to be outdone, the Michelin Guide has introduced a new green star for environmentally friendly restaurants with an emphasis on those serving locally sourced food.
Tourism is the cornerstone of Scotland’s economy, contributing more than £4 billion. In 2017, Rough Guide readers voted Scotland "the most welcoming country in the world" and more recently Lonely Planet chose southern Scotland as a "Best in Travel Destination" for 2023 to broaden tourism spending.
According to NatureScot, spending on nature-based tourism contributes nearly 40% of all tourism spending and supports more than 40,000 full-time jobs. However, the eco part of tourism needs to be integrated with the profitability of the business. Sustainability cannot be more important than profit alone, but rather its partner.
Sustainability and ecotourism can mean many things and can even, surprisingly, be extremely luxurious. It’s not just about using eco toilet cleaner. Off-grid options include super luxe Canadian handcrafted log cabins at Eagle Brae and, at a smaller scale, the Inverlonan bothies on Scotland’s west coast.
The Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown-on-Spey offers week-long guided wildlife tours with Nick Baker, a naturalist and television presenter, whilst the Glen Dye Cabins in Aberdeenshire and Guardswell Farm in Perthshire offer foraging and local foodie experiences. Glenfeshie estate is home to Wildland Cottages, a wonderful Scottish–Scandinavian heritage collection. Owner Anders Poulsen’s ambition is “to allow forests to regenerate, peatland to flourish, and wildlife to return. A richer, more balanced eco-system will mean a healthier landscape for the communities around us.”
Low environmental impact buildings such as Croft103 holiday cottages in Durness or the Treehouses at Lanrick are built prioritising the material design of the build itself, known as a fabric-first approach. This aims to, for example, provide plenty of insulation and optimize glazing to reduce service costs such as heating (more important than ever right now in the current energy crisis) rather than relying on energy-saving products or renewable technologies which can be expensive and may or may not be used efficiently by occupants.
For the 71% of travellers keen to pursue eco-holidays this year, Scotland surely is the place to go.
Victoria Bruce Winkler is owner of Brucefield Estate
