A NEW year has brought no respite from the cost-of-living crisis and with many now saddled with the burden of a Christmas overspend, it seems online streaming services are in the firing line for the sake of personal finances.
We have so many these days?
Readers of a certain vintage will recall when there was simply the wireless and a handful of TV channels to offer entertainment, but now there are monthly payments for TV streaming services and sport, as well as music and books.
The irony is?
With so many streaming services to choose from, the refrain “There’s nothing to watch” still echoes through the land.
But with things as they are…?
As the cost-of-living continues to soar, new research shows Brits are looking to cut down on content. With the average household spending £41.70 on online subscriptions per month last year, and many suppliers upping their prices, a cancelling blitz is underway.
What does the research show specifically?
The study from online data experts VPN Overview found Amazon Prime is the service most likely to be axed by Brits - with the most - at 232,540 - Google searches for “cancel Amazon Prime” in the last 12 months.
Spotify is next in the firing line with 220,340 searches. Both streaming services have recently hiked their prices; Amazon Prime in September, when monthly prices jumped from £7.99 to £8.99, and Spotify at the end of 2021 when family accounts increased from £12.99 to £13.99. It’s also been reported that Spotify are planning a further increase at the end of this year.
What’s next?
Sky TV is next on the list with 163,340 searches around cancellations. An all-inclusive Sky TV package comes in at £110.00 per month, which is no doubt a high price to pay during the cost-of-living crisis. In fifth place comes Netflix (163,340 searches), followed by Audible, an Amazon-owned platform for audiobooks.
Further down the list, queries such as "Cancel Now TV" and "How to cancel Now TV" have received 91,220 UK searches, whilst Amazon Music has received 70,080 and Disney Plus tallied up 49,090.
The landscape has changed?
As lockdowns eased, subscriptions took a hit. Data from London-based analytics firm Kantar in October, 937,000 Brits cancelled subscriptions to video streaming services this year already.
And are there other factors?
According to Kantar’s global insight director, Dominic Sunnebo, saving money is key, but there are other issues such as “content fatigue”, leaving viewers overwhelmed, perhaps wanting to watch one show only available on a particular streaming service and a different movie or show on another, but then burdened with both services as a result.
A spokesperson from VPN Overview said: "It’s interesting to see such a high number of searches around cancelling subscription services which are often part of our daily lives. However, as the cost of living continues to rise and these services hike their prices, it’s no surprise to see people sacrificing their premium packages."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here