A NEW year has brought no respite from the cost-of-living crisis and with many now saddled with the burden of a Christmas overspend, it seems online streaming services are in the firing line for the sake of personal finances.

We have so many these days?





Readers of a certain vintage will recall when there was simply the wireless and a handful of TV channels to offer entertainment, but now there are monthly payments for TV streaming services and sport, as well as music and books.

The irony is?





With so many streaming services to choose from, the refrain “There’s nothing to watch” still echoes through the land.

But with things as they are…?





As the cost-of-living continues to soar, new research shows Brits are looking to cut down on content. With the average household spending £41.70 on online subscriptions per month last year, and many suppliers upping their prices, a cancelling blitz is underway.

What does the research show specifically?





The study from online data experts VPN Overview found Amazon Prime is the service most likely to be axed by Brits - with the most - at 232,540 - Google searches for “cancel Amazon Prime” in the last 12 months.

Spotify is next in the firing line with 220,340 searches. Both streaming services have recently hiked their prices; Amazon Prime in September, when monthly prices jumped from £7.99 to £8.99, and Spotify at the end of 2021 when family accounts increased from £12.99 to £13.99. It’s also been reported that Spotify are planning a further increase at the end of this year.

What’s next?





Sky TV is next on the list with 163,340 searches around cancellations. An all-inclusive Sky TV package comes in at £110.00 per month, which is no doubt a high price to pay during the cost-of-living crisis. In fifth place comes Netflix (163,340 searches), followed by Audible, an Amazon-owned platform for audiobooks.

Further down the list, queries such as "Cancel Now TV" and "How to cancel Now TV" have received 91,220 UK searches, whilst Amazon Music has received 70,080 and Disney Plus tallied up 49,090.

The landscape has changed?





As lockdowns eased, subscriptions took a hit. Data from London-based analytics firm Kantar in October, 937,000 Brits cancelled subscriptions to video streaming services this year already.

And are there other factors?





According to Kantar’s global insight director, Dominic Sunnebo, saving money is key, but there are other issues such as “content fatigue”, leaving viewers overwhelmed, perhaps wanting to watch one show only available on a particular streaming service and a different movie or show on another, but then burdened with both services as a result.

A spokesperson from VPN Overview said: "It’s interesting to see such a high number of searches around cancelling subscription services which are often part of our daily lives. However, as the cost of living continues to rise and these services hike their prices, it’s no surprise to see people sacrificing their premium packages."