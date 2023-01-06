THE SNP is not to blame. I thought I’d say that right at the start because I’m going to talk about an issue of public service and funding for which the SNP has taken a bit of flak – I think unfairly. This is not about them.

The problem is toilets, or the loo if you’re posh, or the bog if you’re being post-modern: specifically, public toilets. Figures from 19 of Scotland’s councils show the number of public facilities has fallen by a third since 2007. One of the most dramatic falls was in Falkirk where there used to be 17 public toilets but now there’s only one.

Willie Rennie of the Lib Dems says the root cause is the SNP. “These figures show the cost to communities of a decade and a half of SNP underfunding,” he said. “There needs to be a commitment from the Scottish Government not to treat local authorities as simply subservient bodies which can live off the scraps of budget.”

Now, I think Mr Rennie has a point about the attitude of the SNP towards councils – they don’t like ’em much – but the public toilet issue started way before the SNP was in government and is not exclusive to Scotland. Hundreds of public toilets have closed across the UK, with the British Toilet Association estimating that half of them have gone in the last ten years. In Cornwall for example, there used to be 247; now it’s 14.

Obviously, part of the problem is funding – millions have been cut from UK council budgets – but most of it is about changing social attitudes and habits, which go back to the 1980s or before. There was a time when public toilets were commonplace – and some of them were rather fine Victorian buildings – but they got old and weren’t maintained and then along came café culture and big shopping malls, all of which have toilets, and habits changed.

Your response to this might be that it’s all very well saying there’s not a problem if you regularly buy a three-quid caramel macchiato at a coffeeshop, but not everyone goes into expensive cafes and shops where there are toilets, and shops and pubs will sometimes put up a notice saying “toilets for customer use only”. Campaigners also point out, not unreasonably, that older people and those with medical conditions can need the toilet more often and may be reluctant to go out in public in case there isn’t a loo.

But I think we should apply a bit of realism here. It’s sad that old-fashioned public toilets are disappearing and you can see the shells of them all over our cities, but it’s not giving the full picture to say the number of public toilets has declined without also acknowledging there are lots of toilets in shops, cafes and pubs. I’ve often popped into these places just to use the toilet and no one’s ever had a problem with it.

We could, of course, do something different and invest millions reopening or building old-style public toilets, but it would be expensive and they need to be maintained and if they’re not staffed they can become a bit of a magnet for anti-social behaviour. Before long, people don’t want to use them and understandably so: they can be pretty nasty places really.

A much better solution would be to enshrine in law the right to use toilets in shops and cafes and anywhere else that's open to the public. It would be illegal to turn people away or put up a 'customer-only' notice and the government could also provide an incentive for new businesses to provide toilets by giving them a cut in their business rates. This seems to me to be a much more practical and cheaper option that building new public toilets that cannot cover every eventuality anyway.

I appreciate the Toilet Association and others who for some reason are fixated on old-style conveniences will be horrified by the idea of changing the way we do things. There’s even been the ludicrous suggestion of a “toilet tsar” to drive up the number of facilities. But we don’t need a tsar, we just need a more realistic attitude to what’s happening. There is no crisis so we should probably stop acting like there is.