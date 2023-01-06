Darwinism delayed
THE first few days of January are primarily about personal development. In other words, new year… new you!
However, not everyone believes in the Darwinist principle, where you must forever be evolving and ascending to greater glory, like the clothes in Elton John’s wardrobe.
For example, Ian Noble from Carstairs Village says: “My manager accused me of not being au fait with modern technology.”
This charge came as a shock. “Me? Not au fait with technology?” harrumphs Ian. “Just wait until he gets the fax I sent him.”
Testy about taste
FORGET the headache of improving as a person. What you should really focus on is sprucing up your home.
But buying soft furnishings can lead to hard times, reveals Malcolm Boyd from Milngavie.
“Choosing new curtains can be a minefield,” shudders Malcolm. “When I suggested a particular fabric to my wife she rolled her eyes and said that I had no taste.”
Adds our correspondent: “That wasn’t what she thought when we were married 47 years ago.”
Spot the difference
OUR mention of sporting icon Pele, who sadly died recently, reminds Stewart Daniels from Cairneyhill of taking his late mother to the only football match she ever attended, which just happened to be Scotland versus Brazil, featuring Pele.
Proceedings got under way with 11 peely-wally individuals in navy blue shirts trudging onto the field alongside a group of gloriously glowing titans garbed in yellow tops.
“Which team is Scotland?” enquired Stewart’s mother.
A Glaswegian wag standing nearby quickly put her right.
“The wans in the tartan waistcoats, hen,” he said.
Saintly sobriquet
WE’RE discussing nifty nicknames. Eric Flack had a chum who worked in the clothing trade, who was known to one and all as The Vicar.
Why? Because he was a man of the cloth, of course.
Cut short
A TRAGIC tale. “My friend David had his ID stolen during the festive period,” says reader Veronica Harris. “Now we just call him Dav.”
Off-colour remark
A DIARY yarn about condiments reminds Celia McCurry of visiting a Glasgow cafe frequented by builders from a nearby site.
One builder asked for a roll and square sausage.
“Rid or broon sauce?” enquired the person serving.
“Disnae matter,” said the builder, which inspired the person serving to snap back: “If it didnae matter, wid ah be askin ye?”
Our reader heartily approved of this exchange, saying: “Typical Glasgow. Loved it.”
Basically brill
A CULINARY quip from reader Lisa Hunter, who says: “Nothing tops a plain pizza.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here