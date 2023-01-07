New Scots. These two little words seem to have an astonishing power to wind up all the worst people.

The unoriginal journalese - and, increasingly, officialese – for migrants has been around for a long time. Since at least the 1990s, as far as I can tell. But it is only recently that the formula 'New Scots' has become a social media bugbear north of the border.

Suddenly – despite its vintage – the term seems to be triggering some of the stupidest and nastiest bigots on the web.

So much so that if you are an employer vetting current or potential workers for racist tendencies you could do worse than search their Twitter or Facebook feeds for 'New Scots', along with more obvious ethnic epithets.

Take the other day. There was speculation on one of the social media platforms about a scheme to house asylum seekers north of the border. Though in the chat the foreigners seeking refuge were declared, quite wrongly, to be illegal.

'New Scots,' responded one man whose feed included approving links to far right leaders. “Lock up your daughters.”

Yuck.

We love to present ourselves as lovely and progressive in Scotland. Indeed, the very term 'New Scots' is designed to project exactly this. But wade into the internet and it is hard not to step on some filthy racism. And this dirt does not just stay on the web, as all sorts of migrants, especially those of colour, will tell you.

You can see why the formula of 'New Scots' riles blood and soil types. Its very basis is that national identity is a matter of choice, not breeding.

And that is not something those hostile to immigration want to hear.

Yet I think there is more to unpick here than a story of racists versus migrants.

The recent wave of social media hostility to the idea of 'New Scots' comes – primarily – from very online British nationalists or those at the stauncher, more regressive end of unionism.

Some influencers are making a determined bid to link the term to the SNP.

The party did not come up with the idea of 'New Scots' – which predates it coming to power – but it has certainly adopted the formula enthusiastically.

Mainstream Scottish nationalists have been very keen to distance themselves from xenophobia. Demonstratively so, a cynic might add.

And, in government, the SNP has gone out of its way to make those born outside the country feel welcome.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, for example, made all the right noises for EU nationals as the grim reality of Brexit made itself felt for them. This has paid political dividends.

Non-natives – at least the ones from outside the UK – have started leaning towards independence, if polls and elections surveys are to be believed.

This trend is another reason why some radicalised pro-UK social media activists have turned on 'New Scots', the people and the idea.

But the SNP is far from the only party which has adopted a welcoming stance for migrants or talks of 'New Scots'. There is a fair bit of consensus – including among business-friendly Tories – around Scotland’s need to import more people. And to make them feel at home when they come.

Indeed, to their credit, I think the Scottish Conservatives have tended to avoid some of the uglier rhetoric rehearsed by the more populist, more chauvinistic wing of their party down south. But this reticence to play to the worst of the Tory base has left a gap to the far right of politics. And this is getting filled, for clicks, cash and kicks, by a more radical right online eco-system.

So expect more bile about 'New Scots'. And, in response, I am afraid, we also need to brace ourselves for some cloying exceptionalism.

There is a Scottish nationalist narrative that the whole idea of 'New Scots' demonstrates what a terrific democratic mob we are. We are all, as the old saying goes, Jock Tamson’s bairns. Which is a noble if platitudinous thought, but not a peculiarly Scottish one.

There are New Germans, New Italians and, my personal favourites, New New Zealanders. New Canadians have their own TV doc.

The New French inspired a 2007 pop hit, Amel Bent’s upbeat, patriotic and defiant Nouveau Français. “I am here,” she sang, “like a child of France.”

The former talent show star – whose parents were North African – comes from one of the Paris suburbs that make the news for the wrong reasons. That did not stop her loving her country – or dance-marching-saluting her way in to the charts. Identity, eh? It really can be a choice.

But perhaps more so in Scotland than elsewhere. Because you do not need any paperwork to be a 'New Scot'. Or an old one, for that matter. There is – obviously – no such thing as a Scottish citizen. And that makes it a lot easier for an affinity, or residency, to become a national identity, even if often a hyphenated one.

This, I suspect, is another reason the term 'New Scots' triggers some on the online fringes. It is self-ID nationality. Which has – I really feel the need to add – absolutely no legal weight. You cannot just wish yourself a Scottish passport.

There is a section of unionist opinion – not, so far, a credible or meaningful one – which wants an ethnic franchise for any second indyref. In other words they think 'old Scots' who do not live in Scotland should get the vote but the New Scots who do stay here should not.

There are all sorts of problems with this. But – in the absence of any meaningful documentation, any Scottish nation membership card – the alleged old Scots will have to self-ID more imaginatively than the new ones, who at least can show real residency. Does being born in Scotland make you Scottish and give you the right to vote here? I do not think so.

The idea of 'New Scots' has a long way to go. It would have to change if independence comes – and we do have to decide what makes you, legally, one of us. But for now, be Scottish if you want to be.