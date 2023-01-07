Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak went head-to-head on the economy this week, and blows were landed.

The Prime Minister unleashed a volley of catchphrase promises in a New Year speech that preceded an announcement on plans to outlaw strike action, parried by the Opposition leader who appealed against empty sloganeering, and pledged to rescind any such legislation against workers. There was one clear winner.

Mr Sunak lined up a row of assurances in the now familiar bish, bash, Boris style.

“I set out five promises to the country this week to halve inflation, reduce debt, cut waiting lists, stop the boats, grow the economy, that’s what I’m prioritising,” Mr Sunak said.

Controversial news of legislation to ban some workers from strike action came later. Asked by Sky News if “people could be sacked for not going to work in the health service?” he said: “I fully believe in the unions’ role in our society and freedom for them to strike but I also believe that should be balanced with the right of ordinary working people to go about their lives without significant disruption.”

A reminder that among those who have or are taking industrial action are postal workers, ambulance workers, nurses, rail workers, civil servants, coffin makers, education workers and border guards. Working people facing real-terms pay cuts.

Paul Johnson, the director of the independent economics body the Institute for Fiscal Studies, raised questions.

“I think we are not going to get growth this year,” he said. “We will be lucky to be growing by 2024 so there is not much specific impact. What the Prime Minister said about inflation is really just repeating the Bank of England’s own forecast. We all expect inflation to halve by the end of this year, so not really a pledge it is just a restating of a forecast.”

On debt, “on Office of Budget Responsibility projections, it might be lucky to be going down in four or five years”. Sir Keir later moved to wrest one catchphrase from the Conservatives with intent.

His pledge is to turn around the Brexit “take back control” mantra into a call for ceding power from central Government. We’ll see how that works for Scotland. Foreign secretary James Cleverley claimed Labour had made “no firm commitments”.

So, Sir Keir may have appeared to have gained the moral high ground for now, but whether the details of his economic plans when they are revealed will be palatable will be a separate matter.

Business editor Ian McConnell unwrapped the Sunak speech in his Called to Account column on Friday. “If anyone was looking for some grand economic vision in Rishi Sunak’s speech this week setting out his priorities for 2023, they would surely have been left sadly disappointed.

“There was much over which to raise an eyebrow in a speech which was big on rhetoric and woefully short on just about everything else,” he writes.

Separately, deputy business editor Scott Wright says: “There are differences of opinion between economists as to when and by how much it will slow, but the slowdown is not going to happen overnight – and not least because the energy price cap will increase further in April.”

Elsewhere, foreign investment is driving a flourishing life sciences sector, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey reveals. “The sector remains robust, boding well despite wider economic difficulties.”