YOU can probably feel it: the unseasonably warm weather for the time of year. Perhaps you were in the Borders last July when the temperature there hit 34.8C. Or perhaps it was the other extremes that affected you in 2022: the extremely low temperatures in Aberdeenshire at the end of the year, or the heavy rainfall and flooding that left its familiar mark in Dumfries-shire and other parts of the country.

Wherever you were, the conclusions to be drawn from the last year are unavoidable and the consequences troubling. The Met Office has already confirmed 2022 was Scotland’s hottest year on record, with the average temperature hitting 8.5C against the previous record of 8.43C in 2014. Across the UK, the average passed 10C for the first time ever and across Europe, the weather records for the start of this year have also been broken, with at least eight countries recording their warmest ever January day.

Variations in the weather will still happen – the ten years recording the highest annual temperature since 1884 have all occurred in the last two decades but not every year from now on will break the records. However, the climate change caused by human activity will continue to make higher temperatures and extreme events more likely and raises profound worries for the way we live: our food chain – Scottish farmers were losing crops in the summer because of the weather – and our infrastructure: roads, rivers and rails. It also raises the question of whether we are doing enough, and fast enough, to prepare ourselves for what is to come.

Some of the signs on preparation are not good – on transport for example. For a while, there were encouraging signs that a significant shift from petrol and diesel cars to electric had begun and sales are still strong – last year they rose from 190,700 to 267,000 and overtook diesel for the first time. The positive effects of the change are also already being felt: the carbon dioxide emitted by cars in the UK is much lower than it was only a few years ago.

However, the transformation that’s needed will not happen, and the caution that some still feel will not change, until drivers have confidence that a robust charging network is in place. Essentially, the support network and infrastructure needs to be ahead of the necessary change in the way we drive – and yet it is lagging behind.

Figures published by The Herald this week confirm the problem. Between 2020 and the end of 2021, 7,494 charge points were added to the UK network, a growth of 36 per cent. But since then the annual rise has dipped to 33 per cent in the year to November 2022. The UK Government has committed to having at least 300,000 charge-points by 2030, but with the current figure standing at 36,752, it looks like a promise that may not be kept.

It doesn’t help that, from April 2025, electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty – the government should urgently rethink that decision. It must also look again at the level of investment – from public and private sources – that’s needed to build the charging network we need; the UK government has committed £1.6bn but at the moment 24 new chargers are being installed in the UK every day. To meet the target, it needs to be 115 a day. It is not enough.

To its credit, the Scottish Government has a fund aimed at attracting private investment into the charging network, which is a good idea. It has also consistently said that tackling the effects of climate change is one of its top priorities. But can we be confident it will deliver? Later this year, the Scottish Government is due to launch its bottle return scheme under which every single-use drinks container will be subject to a 20p deposit which customers will get back when they return the bottle. But the scheme has already been delayed once, elements of it have been scaled back, and profound concern remains about whether this August is a realistic start-date. The scheme is a strong idea but to work it needs the confidence of businesses and consumers and we are still a long way from that point.

The other great challenge for the Scottish Government in our wet and windy country is the transport infrastructure. The great enemy of the roads and railways is water and we know that the changing climate will throw more of it at us more often. Anyone who’s ever driven along the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful – or tried to – will know what that can mean. The road has been plagued by problems and closures due to flooding, and solutions, short-term and long-term, have still not been found.

The Scottish Government does appear to realise that there are two stages to the solution and further improvement to the drainage and fencing in the area that will start this year is welcome if pricey – it will cost around £31m at 2021 prices. Longer term, a more permanent solution, such as a tunnel, will have to be put in place. The government says it is committed to such a long-term solution; it must demonstrate its commitment to get on with it.

Elsewhere, there are basics of maintenance and investment that would help: there is still under-investment in the road network for example which will become even more acute in the future when driverless vehicles, which need roads of a high standard without impediments, become more common. The public transport network also needs to be robust and reliable and anyone who has faced cancelled trains in the last few days will know we are still a long way from that point.

The greater concern for the future is that the warning signs are already there in the form of rising temperatures and rising rainfall and transport in Scotland is not fit for purpose. Technological advances may help, but if we are to build-in the resilience we need and avoid a repeat of the troubles and gridlock caused by the Beast from the East in 2018 – and possibly much worse – then our governments must start planning, and investing, now. The scorching heat in the Borders and the plummeting temperature in Aberdeenshire were clear warnings in 2022. Time to start acting on them.

A question of resources

Good news for people trying to see their doctor, or some of them at least. GP surgeries in Lanarkshire are to open on Saturdays throughout January in an attempt to ease pressure on the system. NHS Lanarkshire's medical director Mark Russell said the extended opening hours would help ensure patients in need of urgent care were able to access their GP quickly.

Obviously, this is good news for patients who have faced delays in Lanarkshire, and the experiment should be watched closely to see if it can be replicated in other parts of the country. Patients are increasingly facing difficulties in getting help and advice from their GP when they need it and extended hours will help.

The problem, of course, is resources. GP surgeries are facing unprecedented demand, with 81 per cent in Scotland telling the BMA recently that demand is exceeding capacity. Surgeries should consider extending their hours for the sake of patients, but they are unlikely to be able to do so until there is sufficient investment in primary care.