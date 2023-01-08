IT was a behind the scenes look at life in a popular Scots holiday resort that shined a light on tourism in the country and proved a smash hit with viewers

Now the BBC Scotland TV series Life on the Bay is back on screen tonight.The first episode of the second series airs at 9.30pm on BBC One Scotland and also on iPlayer

With seven more episodes to follow, producers - Red Sky Productions - say the show captures the human interest stories behind one of Scotland’s largest holiday parks.

A huge hit with viewers last winter, it captivated audiences with its stunning coastal scenery, showcasing Scotland's beauty, as well as drawing in viewers thanks to the larger than life characters portrayed, and the fly on the wall coverage of weddings, entertainment shows and other events at the park.

“It’s great news," said director of the park, Steven Wallace, who was one of the features of the first series, seen balancing on caravans, cleaning out the swimming pool, racing across the Forth in a lifeboat, and demonstrating his prowess at crown green bowling.

"Who wouldn’t want to enjoy another series of Life on the Bay?“

The reaction to the first series was overwhelmingly positive, and we had some many comments asking if there was going to be another series, so it was fantastic news when we heard that the BBC had commissioned Red Sky, who were a pleasure to deal with, to produce a second series."

The filming took place last summer to capture the best of that busy season.”

He added: “We can say to viewers that there are yet more stories and anecdotes to share from us as a family, from our staff, and from our many holiday home owners, plus yet more larger than life characters to reveal.

"We are all a bit more relaxed in front of the cameras now too. When the Covid restrictions eased, the park became really busy, with lots going on – last summer gave holidaymakers and day-trippers a taste of normality again, which was very much welcomed.

"We saw the pleasure on people’s faces, which will come across in the new series. Plus, the weather came good again too, living up to its 'sunshine coast' billing.”

The new series features a second location too, with filming having taken place at the Old Manor Hotel, along the coast in Lundin Links , a new business purchased by the Wallace family at the start of 2022.

“Viewers will enjoy seeing Lundin Links, it’s another beautiful part of Fife with lots to offer the visitor,” said Steven.

The Wallaces have owned and run the Holiday Park, which incorporates 600 caravans and the four star Bay Hotel, since the 1980s, and welcomed thousands of visitors ever since.Having started as a simple caravan park with 160 vans in the 1980’s, the park has become a multi million pound enterprise with a 4 star hotel at its epicentre.

David Harron, Commissioning Executive, said: ‘We’re delighted to bring back Life on the Bay. Series One was hugely popular with our audience and hopefully the second run will bring some welcome sunshine during the cold winter months."