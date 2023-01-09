IT is a delicate subject that has been making waves in America after New York became the latest state to approve the eco-practice of human composting.

What’s happening?





New York has become the sixth US state to allow “human composting”, also known as “natural organic reduction”, an accelerated version of natural body decomposition, where the body is broken down and becomes nutrient-rich soil that can then be used to grow new organic life.

What does it entail?





It sees a dead body enclosed in a reusable container along with biodegradable materials - such as wood chips and straw grass. Oxygen is pumped into the vessel and microbes break down the body and the plant matter, transforming all into nutrient-rich soil in a period of about 30 days. A heating process is involved to eliminate any contagion and then the soil can then be given to loved ones and used in planting flowers, vegetables or trees. All takes place at specially-built above-ground facilities.

How much soil is created?





Around a cubic metre - equivalent to around 36 bags.

It’s an “eco-burial”?





It is an environmentally-friendly practice, with one US firm, Seattle-based Recompose, saying: “Human composting saves carbon through a combination of factors. The process uses much less energy than cremation, which uses fossil gas to create heat of over 1,400 degrees Fahrenheit.

When human composting transforms the organic material of our bodies, carbon is also sequestered in the soil created. Rather than being released as carbon dioxide gas through exhaust during a cremation, the carbon matter contained in each body returns to the earth.”

Traditional burials?





Involving a coffin, they consume wood, land and other natural resources.

And in the US?





New York State residents can now, if they wish, have their bodies turned into soil after the process was legalised after approval from Democratic governor Kathy Hochul, following in the footsteps of Washington in 2019 and then Colorado, Oregon, Vermont and California.

What has the reaction been?





Supporters are clearly pleased. Washington state eco-friendly funeral service Return Home, said it was “incredibly excited”. CEO Micah Truman told The New York Post it was “a huge step for accessible green death care nationwide”.

Critics?





The New York State Catholic Conference said, in a statement: "The New York State Bishops oppose this bill because composting is a process typically used for household or agricultural waste, and does not provide the respect due to bodily remains.”

How much does it cost?





Concerns have been raised over the cost. According to the National Funeral Directors Association in the US, the median cost of a funeral with a burial in 2021 was $7,848 and $6,971 for a funeral with a cremation. Recompose - which describes itself as “the first human composting company in the world” - charges around $7,000.

It says: “We are committed to bringing ecological death care to as many people as possible. This includes providing our services at a subsidised rate to individuals who could not otherwise afford to pay our full price.”

In the UK?





The process is not legal in the United Kingdom, although natural burials, where a body is buried without a coffin or with a biodegradable coffin, are allowed.