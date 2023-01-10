LOGANAIR has always strived to provide a workplace that embraces all, but following rapid growth over the last two years we made it our mission to formalise the fair, equable and friendly culture that has always been a core part of the business.

As a result of internal focus groups over the past 12 months, Loganair is now rolling out its first equality, diversity and inclusion training. As part of our Flying’s for All programme, every single member of staff will spend several hours out of the business learning about protected characteristics, examining case studies and rehearsing real-life scenarios.

We’re investing £300,000 in delivering this course because we think it’s the right thing to do. As a business, we value difference and are committed to treating people with fairness and respect.

While this training is a huge step forward for Loganair, we’re the first to admit we have much further to go.

One of the big challenges we want to tackle this year is equality for women. We have women in every role across the business, including in the flight deck – 13 per cent of our pilots are female, which is more than double the industry average of six per cent. But we can and should get better. As the UK’s biggest regional airline, we want Loganair to set the standard for how women are treated in aviation.

A big part of improving female representation is to challenge bias and stereotypes from an early age – that's why our team, including female managers, pilots and engineers, give up their own time to deliver talks in schools and colleges.

However, the simple truth is that flying isn’t nine to five – and that makes it difficult for women, especially those in the flight deck, who are the primary care giver in their family group to keep doing their jobs.

As an example, at present, it’s very difficult for women pilots to have IVF. When you fly an aircraft you can’t work from home – so where does the time come from to attend the appointments that are necessary to monitor fertility treatment?

Returning from maternity leave can also be a challenge. Before they can operate an aircraft again pilots must spend a significant amount of time refreshing their skills, completing ground school training and participating in a six-week simulator programme, then undergoing a line check assessment.

For safety reasons it’s crucial that pilots who have been on extended leave are tested rigorously, but it is important we recognise how much of a commitment this is for those who are also giving care to a very young child.

And even though we always work with our pilots to ensure the best outcome for all where possible, the options for flexible working are limited in comparison to other industries.

Loganair was founded in the 1960s and while we can’t change the gender split that dominated aviation in the past, we can do something about the future. Finding new ways to support women across the business, especially in the flight deck, before, during and after pregnancy will be a positive and welcome start.

Lyndsay Kennedy is Head of HR at Loganair