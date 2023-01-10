Mission impossible
WE’RE discussing that elusive state of being called optimism. Sid Leslie from Kirkintilloch has found an excellent example of this quality from across the pond.
“The greatest optimists must be the FBI,” says Sid, “for they searched Donald Trump's Florida mansion at Mar-a-Lago for anything that could conceivably be classified as intelligence.”
A dog’s life
THESE are heady times for republicans, for the once-solid House of Windsor now seems like a patched and tattered pup tent being buffeted by a hurricane named Harry.
Diary correspondent Jim Lawrie believes that instead of revelling in all the revelations, the public should be more concerned about the innocent victim in this tragic story.
“Does the royal dug have a compensation claim against Wills for the breaking of his crockery?” Jim demands to know.
Heading for horizontal
DYNAMIC reader Tom Fenn says: “Every day I wake up and begin the 16-hour process of getting ready for bed.”
The water works
PANTO season is almost over for another year. (“Oh no it’s not!” “No, actually it really is.”) But our correspondents still have pleasant memories of past productions.
Retired politician Sir Brian Donohoe recalls a young girl who was taken to a panto. The delightful experience was somewhat soured when the villain of the show appeared, and the girl started to weep copious tears of terror until her father led her from the X-rated horror show.
At a later date the kindly father took the same timorous young lady to a fireworks exhibition. As she was a little thing, he placed her on his shoulders to give her a better view.
This proved to be a tactical error.
The fireworks commenced with a mighty bang; the little girl responded with a squeal and a scoosh, as she peed all over her father’s shoulders.
Sir Brian informs us that this was the young lady’s last outing for quite some time.
Death still doubtful
A TRUTHFUL thought from reader Nigel Harris, who says: “Despite the rising cost of living, it remains popular.”
Quiz query
VISITING her grandmother recently, reader Emma Owen asked what the elderly lady had been doing with herself.
“Staying in, watching telly,” came the reply. “I like that Blankety Blanket.”
To which Emma responded: “Is that the quiz show where you get the chance to win a duvet?”
Read more from the Diary: Royal author gets cold shoulder thanks to a Penguin
House rules
“THE one good thing to come out of my gambling addiction,” says reader Paul Muir, “is it brought the family closer together – we had to move into a smaller house.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here