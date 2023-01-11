The Golden Globes have been mired in controversy since a Los Angeles Times exposé in 2021 revealed a lack of diversity in its membership.
The 2022 ceremony in LA was a subdued affair, with no TV broadcast or big names, but on Tuesday night the bells and whistles returned.
Any hopes on the part of the organisers that they would be allowed to forget the scandal, however, were misguided.
READ MORE: 10 songs from Martin Scorsese films that tell director's story
Which one’s the Golden Globes?
It’s the film industry awards ceremony that’s less prestigious than the Oscars, and it’s also the TV industry awards ceremony that’s less prestigious than the Emmys.
Is it the one Ricky Gervais hosts?
The English comedian has presented it on five occasions, but confirmed in 2022 that he has no plans to host again, having presumably run out of ‘ooh, did I offend you, yeah?’ facial expressions.
What was the controversy?
The LA Times found that none of the 87 Hollywood Foreign Press Association members with casting votes were black. They also accused the HFPA of “ethical lapses”, alleging that studios and PR used gifts as part of their campaigns for nomination.
Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise were among those who condemned the HFPA in light of the scandal.
READ MORE: Ronaldo, Elon Musk and the year's most embarrassing downfalls
Who were the big winners?
Colin Farrell won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, with Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy also triumphing in the Best Film - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay categories.
One of the most popular successes was cult actress Jennifer Coolidge taking Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus, while Steven Spielberg won Best Director and Best Film - Drama for his semi-autobiographical story The Fabelmans.
And who was snubbed?
The lack of awards recognition for acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has grown more bizarre with every season, and its superb final episodes fared no better on Tuesday.
Bob Odenkirk was beaten in the Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama category, while his co-star Rhea Seehorn’s bravura performance failed to even garner a nomination. The show’s most inexplicable snub saw it beaten to Best TV Series - Drama by Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.
BETTER CALL SAUL has now been nominated for 46 Emmy's and 7 Golden Globes— Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) January 11, 2023
It's won ZERO.pic.twitter.com/Mna9G4cOHW
READ MORE: Golden Globes 2023: Full list of winners including Kevin Costner
Was the exposé addressed?
The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who introduced himself by saying: “I am your host Jerrod Carmichael and I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here…because I’m Black.”
He went on to say: “One minute you’re making mint tea, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here