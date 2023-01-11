The Golden Globes have been mired in controversy since a Los Angeles Times exposé in 2021 revealed a lack of diversity in its membership.

The 2022 ceremony in LA was a subdued affair, with no TV broadcast or big names, but on Tuesday night the bells and whistles returned.

Any hopes on the part of the organisers that they would be allowed to forget the scandal, however, were misguided.

Which one’s the Golden Globes?

It’s the film industry awards ceremony that’s less prestigious than the Oscars, and it’s also the TV industry awards ceremony that’s less prestigious than the Emmys.

Is it the one Ricky Gervais hosts?

The English comedian has presented it on five occasions, but confirmed in 2022 that he has no plans to host again, having presumably run out of ‘ooh, did I offend you, yeah?’ facial expressions.

What was the controversy?

The LA Times found that none of the 87 Hollywood Foreign Press Association members with casting votes were black. They also accused the HFPA of “ethical lapses”, alleging that studios and PR used gifts as part of their campaigns for nomination.

Scarlett Johansson and Tom Cruise were among those who condemned the HFPA in light of the scandal.

Scarlett Johansson was unimpressed with the HFPA (Image: PA Images)

Who were the big winners?

Colin Farrell won Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, with Martin McDonagh’s dark comedy also triumphing in the Best Film - Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay categories.

One of the most popular successes was cult actress Jennifer Coolidge taking Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her role in HBO’s The White Lotus, while Steven Spielberg won Best Director and Best Film - Drama for his semi-autobiographical story The Fabelmans.

And who was snubbed?

The lack of awards recognition for acclaimed Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has grown more bizarre with every season, and its superb final episodes fared no better on Tuesday.

Bob Odenkirk was beaten in the Best Actor in a TV Series - Drama category, while his co-star Rhea Seehorn’s bravura performance failed to even garner a nomination. The show’s most inexplicable snub saw it beaten to Best TV Series - Drama by Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Was the exposé addressed?

The ceremony was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who introduced himself by saying: “I am your host Jerrod Carmichael and I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here…because I’m Black.”

He went on to say: “One minute you’re making mint tea, the next you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled white organisation.”