THE top 20 contenders for the Miss Germany title this year have been unveiled and include two trans candidates in a sign of changing times for such events worldwide.
When is Miss Germany taking place?
The top 20 candidates who will take part in in the semi-finals in February have now been unveiled, with promotion gearing up on the event’s social media pages, featuring individual profiles of each of those hoping to take home the crown on March 4.
And trans candidates are included?
One is Laurén Kaczmarczyk, representing Lower Saxony in Germany, who is 22 and training as a “breathing, speaking and voice teacher”, saying: “I am transgender and have noticed over the last few years that the gender assigned to me at birth did not match my gender perception.”
It’s about diversity?
Laurén adds: “I not only stand for diversity, change and a freer society as a representative of the LGBTQ* community...no, I primarily stand as a woman in this competition…tired of being categorised as a marginalised minority and reduced to their gender…In 2023 and through my participation in Miss Germany as a woman, I want to be judged for my actions and my dealings with people and not for my gender.”
Who else?
Saskia von Bargen, 18, also represents Lower Saxony, saying: “First and foremost, I would like to show people and especially trans people that even a non-biological woman is a woman. A woman does not identify herself by gender or appearance, because there are many types of women. Be it feminine or masculine. Every woman is unique and special!! A woman defines herself by her self-determination, her authenticity or naturalness, but also by her strength and self-confidence.”
It is a historic event?
It was first held in 1927 and in recent years, shifted the emphasis to achievements rather than the traditional focus on looks. Miss Germany has, organisers say, “developed from a talent competition to a female empowerment platform for the voices of the present…the title ‘Miss Germany’ is an award for future-makers, dreamers and visionaries”.
Who are some of the other candidates?
They include 29-year-old mother of a six-year-old daughter, Chanti, an entrepreneur who says: "I want to help women gain more self-confidence.” Berlin representative Tania proudly states she became a mother last year "and did NOT give up my career. I am still CEO of my company. I stand for the fact that family and career are not an either-or-decision. Even if it is definitely not always easy.”
North Rhine representative Vanessa, who began her chimney sweep internship at 14, says that even at that young age she "quickly noticed how much headwinds, prejudices and seemingly almost insurmountable stones you encounter as a woman in a male-dominated working world, as well as in society”.
Reaction?
Social media comments range from “Strong and right”, to “only women should be allowed to participate in a Miss contest” and “Why is a man taking a spot from a woman?”
What do organisers say?
In response to the latter remark and similar comments, Miss Germany’s official Instagram account stated: “She is a woman. Please inform yourself before you comment. This is exactly why it is important Lauren is there to educate what is still wrong in our society. Live and let live.”
It comes as…?
A 19-year-old trans teen called Brian was named Miss Greater Derry 2023 in a pagent held by the Miss America organisation.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here