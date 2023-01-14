TWO Scottish teams were celebrating after winning a controversial green freeport competition giving status that it is estimated will create 75,000 new jobs and generate £10.8 billion of investment.

However, you have to ask if cap-in-hand cash prize contests are the best way to build a confident economy for growth with results that leave “Scotland’s entire west coast overlooked” and the north east feeling the brunt of a double energy snub.

Inverness and Cromarty and Forth win, and bids for freeport status from Glasgow, Aberdeen and Orkney fall by the wayside. Or do they?

There was anger in and around Glasgow where the bid there, backed by Sir Tom Hunter, would have created 30,000 new jobs and brought in £2.5bn, and in the north east, which was also recently stung by UK rejection for support to further its carbon capture and storage expertise, offering a similar boost. Orkney was aiming to build on its renewables research and development.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. It comes after Mr Sunak met with Ms Sturgeon behind closed doors on Thursday evening, marking the second time he has met the Scottish National Party leader since entering Downing Street in October. (Image: PA)

Stuart Patrick, chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said the bid team was “incredibly disappointed”, adding: “Overlooking Scotland’s entire west coast risks making both the UK Government’s Levelling Up strategy and delivery of the Scottish Government’s commitment to a Clyde Mission extremely challenging.

"Therefore, we would welcome immediate engagement with both governments to ensure Glasgow isn’t left behind – again.”

The winners were jointly selected by the Scottish and UK governments. They get the chance of share in £52 million in start-up funding from the UK Government, tax reliefs and other benefits.

The two winning bids will be supported by up to £52 million in start-up funding (Image: PA)

A similar kind of plan was relatively warmly received but eclipsed by other aspects of Kwasi Kwarteng’s September budget which suggested support for area investment zones.

The plan is parked by current Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt.

Ross Greer, the Greens MSP, described freeports as a “Thatcherite gimmick”.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about green freeports

There can be merit in contests that prove viability of entrants for big contracts, but where efficacy is not in doubt, fair-share economics would bring better outcomes for the majority rather than the minority.

Bring forward opportunities through investment zones so the good work of the bid teams in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Orkney can be built upon and not wasted.

Also this week, business editor Ian McConnell takes a look at the politicians who are off track on Europe, as he writes: “One of the many ridiculous arguments put forward by the Brexiters, either side of the 2016 referendum, was that European Union membership was being championed by an out-of-touch political elite.

"There was of course no actual sign that supporters of EU membership were in any way out of touch – at least on this issue.”

Elsewhere, business correspondent Kristy Dorsey shines a light on why electric vehicle development has stalled, writing that “new data shows that charging costs for some electric vehicles are now higher than fuelling an equivalent combustion engine motorcar”.

As the hospitality industry faces a reduction in energy backing, deputy business editor Scott Wright points out that “while any form of financial support is likely to be welcomed by business owners as they negotiate the current economic challenges, the reality is that for some it will just not be enough”.