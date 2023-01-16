AGAINST my better judgement, I switched on the recent Old Firm derby. It was a couple of hours I’ll never get back.

Supporters of “provincial diddy” teams (like me) find it hard to watch a match in which we hope both participants lose. Despite the pre-match hype and the mystifying post -match description of the game as a “thriller,” it was dire, both managers having skipped the section of the coaching manual that deals with passing. preferably to someone in a jersey like your own.

There was however, something of interest in, or more accurately on, those jerseys. Both bore the names of online gambling companies. Similar branding appeared pitch-side. Additionally, betting companies fork out for television advertising before, during and after high-profile matches.

Many of those adverts mislead by portraying sport-related gambling as a fun social thing, done in the company of like-minded mates. I may have missed it, but I can’t recall an advert featuring a solitary loser who has just chucked away a week’s wages. “Celebrities,” who don’t need the cash, offer a sheen of respectability to those shameless lures. “When the Fun Stops, Stop.” Don’t make me laugh.

Online gambling bosses may be many things, but they’re not daft; one reportedly “earned” £213 million in a single year. They know they are on a winner by having company names associated with professional sport, particularly football. They also have succession strategies to snare the next generation.

Go into any sport retailer and you’ll find replica kits bearing the names and logos of gambling companies. Although there are restrictions on sale of child-size kits, many youngsters sport the adult versions, advertising and all.

While some youngsters could probably name the prime minister, it’s more likely they could quote Ripyouoff.com’s odds on corners during a televised match. Online gaming also acclimatises youngsters to gambling through wheezes such as playing competitively for “skins.” I suspect many parents will have to look that up. I had.

As television advertising becomes more expensive, gambling companies seek creative and cheaper ways to hook new or returning clients. In 2021, research by Bristol University indicated around 20% of gambling premises are in the country’s poorest areas. Third party companies harvest personal data that can be used to profile those most susceptible to gambling promotions. Former gamblers and poorer people have been identified as most vulnerable to blandishments such as “free” bets.

But hold on, it’s all good, harmless fun, isn’t it? Well, it’s not. Former Arsenal and England footballer Paul Merson has gone on record about the vast sums he lost pursuing his addiction. At least Mr Merson survived to tell his tale. In September 2021, Public Health England reported over 400 annual suicides are associated with problem gambling. Gambling With Lives, a support group for relatives who have lost family members to gambling addiction, claim the real total might be as much as 650.

Former Arsenal and England footballer Paul Merson has told of the vast sums of money he lost through a gambling addiction (Image: Newsquest)

The UK government has long recognised the problem and a new gambling act was promised as far back as autumn 2020. As with so many things, Covid and Ukraine have been useful shields for inaction. A more likely cause is effective lobbying by the industry.

Commendably, in the latest register of interests, no MSP has declared payment or gifts from gambling companies. Hands are not so clean at Westminster. In 2021 the Guardian reported the £225,000 in wages and freebies shared by just 28 MPs. Unbelievably, 12 months ago, a leaked draft report by an all-party group of MPs criticised reform proposals as they threatened, “destruction of one the world’s best gambling industrys” (sic). God preserve us from the worst.

Removal of tobacco and alcohol from sporting arenas was a great step forward. Similar action in respect of gambling is long overdue. It won’t be easy however, to overcome vested interests. As a minimum first step, MPs in receipt of industry largesse should be barred from any participation in debates and decisions on future changes. We are entitled to ask just where does lobbying end and bribery begin? Will we see action and reform in 2023? Don’t bet the house on it.