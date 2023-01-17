Striking thought
OUR readers have an inexhaustible fascination with Prince Harry’s autobiography, Spare, which is hardly surprising. The prince’s magnum moanus is a comic masterpiece of English upper-class life, twice as hilarious as PG Wodehouse or Evelyn Waugh.
There’s even talk of a sequel, which thrills Tom Bain from Uddingston.
“Pondering volume one,” says Tom, “I wonder if Prince Harry is an avid ten-pin bowler, which may have influenced his choice of title for the book. If so, will the next book in the pipeline be named Split? And if there’s to be a trilogy, would Strike be a clue to a military theme?”
Present perfect
A ROMANTIC tale worthy of Romeo and Juliet. Tom Hunt from Langside informs us that it’s his wife’s birthday next week, and curiously enough, jewellery catalogues have started to appear in the house, scattered on couches in the living room and on the kitchen table.
Our astute reader immediately took the hint, and said to his wife: “I know what I’m getting you for your birthday.”
“Oh?” trilled his thrilled missus.
“I sure do,” said Tom. “A magazine rack.”
Number’s up
HAVING watched an impressive demonstration of high-speed Rubik’s Cube dexterity by his nine-year-old grandson, Terry McGeary from East Kilbride declared the smart little fellow his “star grandchild”.
The youngster was understandably outraged by this inadequate praise, and countered by saying: "Not Five Star?"
Grammar drama
FACTORY workers can sometimes be dismissive of those who work at home on laptops, lounging in jimjams, occasionally answering an email from the office, though mostly studying Holly and Phil on the box.
However, Dan Russell says laptop labourers are more industrious than they appear.
“The other day I spent 10 minutes attempting to delete a semi-colon on my computer screen,” he reveals. “Turned out to be a dead fly.”
Brought to book
BROWSING in the Waterstones bookshop on Sauchiehall Street, reader Sharon Kemp overheard a little girl chatting to her mother.
The youngster gushingly said: “I love the smell of all these pages!”
Mum responded firmly by saying: “Yes, dear. But you can read them, too, you know.”
The name game
OBSERVANT reader Brian Chrystal spotted that a TV warning of chilly weather was delivered by meteorologist Craig Snell.
“Good word, Snell,” says Brian. “My Dictionary of Scots Dialect describes it as "...cold, piercing, bracing..."
Read more from the Diary: Was guard message to raiders armed or armless?
Brill brekkie
“I’M much happier since swapping my morning coffee for orange juice,” reveals reader Helen Brophy. “My husband says it must be all that vitamin C, but I think it’s the vodka.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here