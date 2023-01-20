ON a recent visit to Turkana in northern Kenya, I witnessed the devastating impact of the country’s worst drought in 40 years.

Families are hungry, precious livestock is dying, and water can scarcely be found. I met many anxious parents and heard many heart-breaking stories – and yet there is hope in the form of Mary’s Meals.

We have served our nutritious meals in nursery schools in Turkana since 2005. Last year, we were able to expand to reach those children’s older siblings in more than 170 primary schools in the area. The promise of a plateful of beans and maize at school means that these little ones don’t have to work to survive. Instead, they are attracted into the classroom where they can learn with full stomachs.

It is a wonderful thing that, in desperate times, a charity founded in a shed in Argyll is helping the world’s most vulnerable children. Thanks to the kindness of people here in Scotland, and across the rest of the UK, an incredible 2,429,182 children will eat our life-changing meals today.

And yet, it is getting more and more difficult for us to deliver our programmes. The cost for us to feed children has risen by 20 per cent due to significant increases in the price of commodities, such as grain, fuel and fertiliser. This means the cost to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a school year has increased from £15.90 to £19.15.

This will be a challenging year for our charity, with the escalating cost of living causing much pain for both those who support our work and the children who rely on Mary’s Meals. Quite simply, our income is not growing at the same rate as the cost of feeding children.

As I look ahead, I am inspired by a conversation I had with Francis, a father I met in Turkana. He wants his children to gain an education so that they can grow up to lift the family out of the poverty it has endured for generations.

Francis told me: “If we didn’t have Mary’s Meals the children wouldn’t be able to learn and to go onto primary school. I didn’t have the opportunity to go to school but my daughter Josephine can and she can make a change. It’s so important.”

Josephine, at four years old, was too shy to say much but her smile as she headed off to class said it all – as did her T-shirt which read "Never underestimate the power of women and girls".

It fills me with hope to think that, despite all the odds, children like Josephine can dream of a brighter future, fuelled by our daily school meals. If you can give any amount to support our work today, please know that this will be received with deep gratitude.

Until January 31, donations to Mary’s Meals are being doubled by a group of generous donors – with up to £1.5 million of match funding available. To find out more, please visit marysmeals.org.uk.

Karen Gray is Director of Communications at Mary’s Meals