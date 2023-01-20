As imagined by Brian Beacom
HA! I knew the first thing you’d want to know about is my love game, after I cracked that joke with the journalist about the size of my ranking.
All I will say is that technique, stamina and perseverance also play a major role in any under-the-sheets matches.
But, sincerely, I do appreciate all the comments about my toughness, the Superman stuff and all that, even if calling me Batman would be more appropriate, given the times they’re making us play.
And I agree tennis success is about attitude. You’ve noticed that one of the songs on my Spotify Top Ten is Eminem’s You’re Never Over. And it’s so true.
I clung on like wee Leo on that bit of Titanic door, but I never slipped off.
Why do I still need to do it?
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak's Week: 'I love Irn-Bru, so I do'
Well, one of the reasons is that, outside of tennis, I don’t know yet what else I would do. Or what my mum will do for that matter. That’s why I still have to be out there on the blue courts. Yelling. Moaning. Laughing. Screaming. Crying. Sweating. Swearing. Battering. Dropping. Pumping. Lobbing.
I need validation. I need to believe I can still beat the best.
On the subject of lobbing, did you love the moonballs? Sure, it’s an act of desperation. But to hit four in a row so high they were being picked up by the Hubble telescope was amazing. And to watch Kokkinakis’ backside fall out of his shorts? Brilliant.
So, what’s my more immediate plans for the future? I admit, I’ve earned a few bob, so it’s not about big houses anymore.
I guess it’s a personal commitment to substantially eliminate the attainment gap between me and the likes of Djokovic and Alcaraz.
What does ‘substantially eliminate’ mean? I have no idea.
God, you’re right. I sound like a Nicola Sturgeon education speech.
What? You want to know, did I smile when I heard she’d been Sectioned? Best not say. The last time I talked patriotic politics in 2014 my balls were battered all over the court.
But back to tennis, this week has given me hope.
It makes me think about Roland Garros. Wimbledon. Then? Who knows?
Don’t get me wrong – I can see why some walk away before they limp off. Like Jacinda, they feel there is nothing left in the tank. But some of us, like me and Rafa and Novak will have to be carried off.
READ MORE: Prince William's Week: 'I only thumped Harry to stop him talking'
And if you are still playing well, who says you have to be Ken Bruced right out the door?
And, honestly, the game of tennis is not the toughest job in the world. It’s not standing in front of Alec Baldwin when he’s playing cowboys.
As for my third-round match, against Bautista Agut?
Well, fasten your seatbelts – unless you are a Prime Minister and it’s not something you feel you need to do – because you’re in for a helluva ride.
But let’s hope it’s played before the bats come out. And needs less moonballs.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here