As imagined by Brian Beacom

HA! I knew the first thing you’d want to know about is my love game, after I cracked that joke with the journalist about the size of my ranking.

All I will say is that technique, stamina and perseverance also play a major role in any under-the-sheets matches.

But, sincerely, I do appreciate all the comments about my toughness, the Superman stuff and all that, even if calling me Batman would be more appropriate, given the times they’re making us play.

And I agree tennis success is about attitude. You’ve noticed that one of the songs on my Spotify Top Ten is Eminem’s You’re Never Over. And it’s so true.

I clung on like wee Leo on that bit of Titanic door, but I never slipped off.

Why do I still need to do it?

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak's Week: 'I love Irn-Bru, so I do'

Well, one of the reasons is that, outside of tennis, I don’t know yet what else I would do. Or what my mum will do for that matter. That’s why I still have to be out there on the blue courts. Yelling. Moaning. Laughing. Screaming. Crying. Sweating. Swearing. Battering. Dropping. Pumping. Lobbing.

I need validation. I need to believe I can still beat the best.

On the subject of lobbing, did you love the moonballs? Sure, it’s an act of desperation. But to hit four in a row so high they were being picked up by the Hubble telescope was amazing. And to watch Kokkinakis’ backside fall out of his shorts? Brilliant.

So, what’s my more immediate plans for the future? I admit, I’ve earned a few bob, so it’s not about big houses anymore.

I guess it’s a personal commitment to substantially eliminate the attainment gap between me and the likes of Djokovic and Alcaraz.

Ken Bruce (Image: free)

What does ‘substantially eliminate’ mean? I have no idea.

God, you’re right. I sound like a Nicola Sturgeon education speech.

What? You want to know, did I smile when I heard she’d been Sectioned? Best not say. The last time I talked patriotic politics in 2014 my balls were battered all over the court.

But back to tennis, this week has given me hope.

It makes me think about Roland Garros. Wimbledon. Then? Who knows?

Don’t get me wrong – I can see why some walk away before they limp off. Like Jacinda, they feel there is nothing left in the tank. But some of us, like me and Rafa and Novak will have to be carried off.

READ MORE: Prince William's Week: 'I only thumped Harry to stop him talking'

And if you are still playing well, who says you have to be Ken Bruced right out the door?

And, honestly, the game of tennis is not the toughest job in the world. It’s not standing in front of Alec Baldwin when he’s playing cowboys.

As for my third-round match, against Bautista Agut?

Well, fasten your seatbelts – unless you are a Prime Minister and it’s not something you feel you need to do – because you’re in for a helluva ride.

But let’s hope it’s played before the bats come out. And needs less moonballs.