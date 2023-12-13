A recent report published by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health: the case for action, calls on the Government to prioritise the mental health of babies and young children. We hope it shines a spotlight on the chronic lack of mental health provision for children under the age of five.

Investing in helping caregivers establish and maintain meaningful and supportive relationships with their children in the early years, can be transformative. However, specialist infant mental health support is relatively rare, despite significant advances in research in recent years, and it remains difficult to access in large parts of the country, especially for families managing a range of challenges.

Infancy is a critical window of opportunity to give people the best start in life. New and prospective parents are uniquely motivated to make positive changes during pregnancy and the first few months of parenthood. However, the lack of timely and appropriate local support means that we are not always able to provide the compassionate and therapeutic care that’s required.

As part of NSPCC Scotland’s work to deliver The Promise for babies and very young children, we are working to deliver new infant mental health services for all babies who need them. This requires investment in support for families - from peer support to specialist care - and we hope to strengthen partnerships so we can prioritise those families who are typically overlooked and underserved until they reach crisis.

The Promise comes at a time of great challenge. Councils are experiencing significant pressures as they continue to respond to the impact of Covid-19 on their staffing and communities, while also facing further funding cuts and a proposed reduction of their statutory responsibilities.

Arguably, we are the first generation to benefit from an explosion in the evidence around neurodevelopment, brain plasticity and the long-term impacts or early experiences on the brain and the body. Envisioning how these new insights can be embedded within an integrated workforce for 0–3-year-olds should be a priority when considering how best to optimise national spending on children, particularly the Whole Family Wellbeing Funding.

The fact the foundations for child development are laid in early childhood, makes a compelling case for increasingly smart investment in early years. To break entrenched patterns of poor outcomes for families, we must find new, innovative ways to identify risk and respond swiftly to prevent problems escalating.

Joanne Smith is Policy and Public Affairs Manager, NSPCC Scotland