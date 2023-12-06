I worked as a rural GP all my career and continued to provide out of hours care until I retired. I worked quite hard and got great job satisfaction with most of the memorable cases occurring out of hours - often a stormy crossing on a passenger ferry with an equally dedicated ferryman working "out of hours".

Those days have gone now but there is a compromise which could easily be achieved and save the NHS money, improve recruitment through job satisfaction and possibly improve patient satisfaction; increase the Whole Time Equivalent workforce, bring patient responsibility back to practices until 10pm and Saturday mornings and only use NHS 24 or its equivalent for the "emergency hours" of overnight and weekends.

This would involve practices having one partner on call from 6 to 10 when the vast majority of contacts are kiddies with fevers or frail elderly needing a bit of reassurance from a well-kent voice/face; after 10pm an increasing amount of contacts require ambulance/casualty. I audited the final two years before I retired and found that 90% of contacts after 6pm could be handled by telephone contact.

With the necessary increase in workforce there is plenty of scope to allow GPs adequate time off; the workforce increase could easily be paid for by the reduced NHS 24 costs. This would also release some of the huge pressure on our ambulance services.

I realise I am a relic of bygone days but I would like to think that today's young doctors can achieve the ideal lifestyle I have been privileged to enjoy.

Nuclear comes at a huge cost

IT is not surprising that the chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association advocates construction of more nuclear power stations ("It’s time to end Scotland’s isolation on nuclear energy", The Herald, December 5), but Tom Greatrex fails to address the cost and morality of decommissioning.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Cost Review by the UK Government, published last month, states that decommissioning has an expected duration of over 100 years. The estimated net present value of the cost of decommissioning current and closed civil nuclear sites and making the waste safe is £232 billion, but with the risk that it could be higher. The 2022/23 Annual Report of the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority shows expenditure of £3.759bn in that year.

Nuclear power stations have a working life of just a few decades, a far shorter period than that during which their waste has to be stored safely. Hunterston A was in service from 1964 until 1990 and Hunterston B from 1976 until 2022. We have already imposed significant risk and cost on future generations who will have had no benefit from the power stations. It cannot be right to increase this further.

The sun may not shine and the wind may not blow, but the tides unceasingly rise and fall. The sea is rarely still. There is significant scope in Scotland to generate electricity without nuclear power.

Female inmates put at risk

THE Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has announced it will continue to house men who identify as women in the female prison estate if they're considered to be of low risk ("Plans to allow trans women in female jails slammed", The Herald, December 5). This is entirely subjective and puts every vulnerable female prisoner at risk of sexual assault.

There should be no male inmates in female prisons, regardless of how they identify, just as there should be no males in other female-only spaces such as toilets, changing rooms, women’s refuges, rape crisis centres and miscarriage support groups. These spaces exist to protect the safety, dignity and privacy of women, and female prisoners are amongst the most vulnerable in our society. The Equality Act permits segregation on the basis of sex - it’s a protected characteristic - and as such, the SPS is to my mind breaking the law.

What is it about the inside of a courtroom that seems to trigger gender dysphoria in so many male defendants I wonder? Regardless, trans-identified men should be housed separately in the male prison estate, not with women. Not under any circumstances.

Say yes to M&S student flats

MARK Smith's opinion of the rejection of planning permission for student flats on the M&S site ("The heart of Glasgow - we're still not getting it right, are we?", The Herald, December 4) followed a television news item wherein the demise of Sauchiehall Street was blamed on Covid and online retail. In fact the fire at the Salon in March 2019 caused several closures and some demolition. To a lesser extent the School of Art fire reduced the footfall of students.

However, when I tried to see the results of the second School of Art fire of 2018, I and other pedestrians - not to mention traffic -were obstructed by road/pavement reconstruction towards the Charing Cross end of a street still partially closed at the other end due to the 2019 fire. This situation closed several shops and cafes long before the 2020 Covid outbreak. Covid, isolation and working from home (which increased online retail) just finished off a perfect storm of missing footfall.

Mark is right on the button in pleading for residences at the M&S site. The West End with Byres Road and Gibson Street has benefited from the presence of Glasgow University. So too could Sauchiehall Street, as it is close to four universities and colleges.

My, my...

I WAS encouraged to investigate the new Napoleon film, with special regard to the question of relevance Teddy Jamieson asks ("Does Napoleon really matter?", The Herald, November 30).

I can report that its closing captions could prove consequential in Sweden at least, one of which dedicates the picture "to Lulu".

I expect Abba'll be pure ragin'.

