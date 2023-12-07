JAMES Douglas-Hamilton’s politeness has been well praised ("Tributes paid to ‘gentleman’ ex-Tory MP Lord James Douglas-Hamilton", The Herald, November 30). He was much more than that. His unpublicised, quiet acts of kindness contrasted with the cruelty and stupidity in politics, Although he was Conservative and I was then an SNP MSP, he rescued a debate of mine on the hundreds of thousands suffering chronic pain without making any mention of saving the day.
The system for gaining a member’s debate on a subject of choice was vulnerable. Party managers approved who got these after-hours debates; with the SNP group, this became a show of power for cronies, punishment for those without doormat tendencies. Margo Macdonald was also blocked. Today’s SNP troubles on bullying and cronyism were visible in that first Parliament, becoming rampant after Alex Salmond left in 2000 and there was no control.
I wasn’t a crony of John Swinney’s leadership or of Nicola Sturgeon, then health spokesperson, who did not even speak to some of us. Cronies were given debate spots within weeks. I logged anything from folk music to dead martyrs over a year ahead of hundreds of thousands with chronic pain. Sufferers were kept waiting 17 months. Three motions became time-barred. Finally the SNP hierarchy offered February 2002; but for a Thursday evening, that’s when MSPs rushed home, especially those with distant constituencies. There would be few MSPs seen by the multitude of public supporters the issue had attracted, I despaired. Suddenly, James Douglas-Hamilton called. I wasn’t a friend but he privately offered to give up his own member's debate space on transport on a Wednesday evening.
I was astounded. "But I didn't ask you," I said. "You didn't need to," he replied. "My subject is important but nothing can be more important than people in pain.”
Gulp. James could lift spirits from the political gutter by his sheer decency and personal refusal to put party lines above human decency.
The gallery was packed that Wednesday night, and MSPs were there in strength, not Ms Sturgeon of course.
That debate attracted 130,000 letters and emails, still the highest in Holyrood’s history. Later in May 2002, before a health committee vote for more chronic pain help, Ms Sturgeon and Mr Swinney got the chief whip to tell me to leave the health committee before that vote. I refused - instead I left the SNP as the only way to remain in my last year as an MSP to continue the pain campaign, which I still do voluntarily, over 20 years later. It’s again at risk from the SNP Government. But it could have died back in 2002 had it not been for one true gentleman.
What about a Douglas-Hamilton award for cross-party decency for the next Herald politics dinner?
Dorothy-Grace Elder, Glasgow.
Read more: To save the NHS we must return to a GP out-of-hours on-call service
More GPs must be recruited
I WRITE to support the views of retired doctors Slater and McNicol (Letters, December 5 & 6).
In the early to mid 1980s, I worked stints in a GP out of hours deputising service in Dundee, where a nurse would direct me (or any one else sharing the duty) to the homes of patients of a number of practices who had called the service to request medical advice.
Obviously, this was a long time before ubiquitous smartphones and Dr Google, and I did not audit my work in the same dispassionate way as Dr McNicol, but I do agree that admissions to hospital were uncommon.
I think that a further factor which complicates this issue is that I would suspect that a proportion of A&E staff will themselves be young, comparatively inexperienced and thus even more risk-averse. This possibly leads to admissions which, had they been seen by a more experienced practitioner, might have been able to be discharged sooner.
However, to enable a return to this sort of primary care service would require a significant increase in both the numbers of doctors entering and, perhaps even more importantly, remaining in general practice for their professional lives, not least to allow some recuperation time after a night on call.
Christopher W Ide, Waterfoot.
Where is God in all this?
THE harrowing photograph of two children injured in the Israel/Palestine war ("Caught in the crossfire", The Herald, December 4, and Letters, December 5) must surely make people ask where God is in all this. Yet not a word from the Church in your pages.
Surely this is not one of God’s mysterious ways, in which He is alleged to work, and so often trotted out as an answer to that question.
I am not trying to be facetious or funny about the tragedies of war that diminish us all, but one is driven to the conclusion spoken by the comedian Woody Allen, who claimed that God is basically an underachiever. He must be, or He would stop this, and He would have stopped others. Or are the forces of evil simply unstoppable? Some serious answer would be welcome to many.
Malcolm Parkin, Kinross.
Read more: When will our leaders wake up to this hideous reality in Gaza?
BBC News at 11
I WATCHED the News at One on BBC1 today (December 6) and counted one newsreader, one weather man and a further nine correspondents for a half-hour programme, all giving us their opinions and expertise in various areas of news.
It's no wonder that the BBC has called for an increase in licence fees.
These correspondents have all to be paid, and a large proportion on eye-watering contracts.
Do we need them and should our licence fee help to finance them? I don't think so.
Neil Stewart, Balfron.
The shunning of a great explorer
I READ with interest the article on Mark Agnew, who kayaked through the Northwest Passage ("Scots kayaker wins top award for epic journey through Northwest Passage", The Herald, December 5).
It was Dr John Rae, an Orcadian, who discovered the final part of the Northwest Passage with the help of the Inuit people who lived in the Artic Circle. John Rae also found the remains of the Franklin expedition and also found there had been cannibalism. On Rae’s return to the UK he faced a campaign of denial led by Franklin’s widow and Charles Dickens.
Dr John Rae was the only explorer of that time not to be knighted and is buried in St Magnus Cathedral graveyard, Kirkwall..
The book Fatal Passage by Ken McGoogan tells the story.
R Allan Richardson, Beith.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here