I joined the charity WithYou in 2010 - when it was still known as Addaction - as a project worker in a community alcohol support service in Drumchapel. Earlier this year, I became the charity’s Director of Service Delivery for Scotland. Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand how much people can struggle at Christmas. Whether it's worrying about money, being tempted to use substances at a party, or turning to alcohol to cope with family tensions… I know that this time of year can create new challenges, and exacerbate existing challenges, around drugs, alcohol and mental well-being.

My colleagues in WithYou services across Scotland have spent the last few months helping their clients to prepare. Resilience is a key part of recovery, and the festive season can be a real test of resilience. Many of our services host their own Christmas parties, where there is no temptation from drugs or alcohol - but plenty of fun to be had with like-minded and understanding people.

As well as delivering local services across Scotland, WithYou runs an innovative webchat. Funded by the Scottish Government, this online messaging service offers free, confidential advice on issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental well-being.

The conversations that take place via the webchat are often more complex in the run-up to Christmas. Most of these interactions last for less than 30 minutes - but in this short time, our specially-trained advisors are able to offer information that changes, and even saves, lives. I am proud to say that the vast majority (88%) of people who reach out for advice say they are clear on what to do at the end of their conversation.

As well as supporting people directly, we also provide information to "concerned others’" Around one-fifth of all conversations that take place on our webchat are with parents, siblings and friends who are worried about someone close to them. If you find yourself in this difficult position, then please know that we can advise on how best to raise your concerns and, importantly, how to manage your own stress so that you have the strength to support your loved ones.

I wish you all a happy Christmas. However, if you are struggling then please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Our webchat advisors will be online throughout the festive period, ready to share tools and advice to help people across Scotland get through December and plan for a happier new year.

Please visit wearewithyou.org.uk to access the Webchat, or find out more about the support offered by WithYou. Support is also available over Christmas from the WithYou phoneline on 0800 587 5879.