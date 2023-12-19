With Christmas Day fast approaching, I am sure that many of you are enjoying visits to Santa, Nativity plays, indulgent meals and catch-ups with old friends. There is much joy to be had at this time of year.
But it is important to remember that the festive period can be difficult for many people - and, if you’re one of those people, it’s important for you to know that support is available.
I joined the charity WithYou in 2010 - when it was still known as Addaction - as a project worker in a community alcohol support service in Drumchapel. Earlier this year, I became the charity’s Director of Service Delivery for Scotland. Throughout my career, I have seen first-hand how much people can struggle at Christmas. Whether it's worrying about money, being tempted to use substances at a party, or turning to alcohol to cope with family tensions… I know that this time of year can create new challenges, and exacerbate existing challenges, around drugs, alcohol and mental well-being.
My colleagues in WithYou services across Scotland have spent the last few months helping their clients to prepare. Resilience is a key part of recovery, and the festive season can be a real test of resilience. Many of our services host their own Christmas parties, where there is no temptation from drugs or alcohol - but plenty of fun to be had with like-minded and understanding people.
As well as delivering local services across Scotland, WithYou runs an innovative webchat. Funded by the Scottish Government, this online messaging service offers free, confidential advice on issues relating to drugs, alcohol and mental well-being.
The conversations that take place via the webchat are often more complex in the run-up to Christmas. Most of these interactions last for less than 30 minutes - but in this short time, our specially-trained advisors are able to offer information that changes, and even saves, lives. I am proud to say that the vast majority (88%) of people who reach out for advice say they are clear on what to do at the end of their conversation.
As well as supporting people directly, we also provide information to "concerned others’" Around one-fifth of all conversations that take place on our webchat are with parents, siblings and friends who are worried about someone close to them. If you find yourself in this difficult position, then please know that we can advise on how best to raise your concerns and, importantly, how to manage your own stress so that you have the strength to support your loved ones.
I wish you all a happy Christmas. However, if you are struggling then please don’t hesitate to get in touch. Our webchat advisors will be online throughout the festive period, ready to share tools and advice to help people across Scotland get through December and plan for a happier new year.
Please visit wearewithyou.org.uk to access the Webchat, or find out more about the support offered by WithYou. Support is also available over Christmas from the WithYou phoneline on 0800 587 5879.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here