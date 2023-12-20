Around one in every four people in Scotland are estimated to be affected by a mental health problem, a statistic that has risen following the Covid pandemic. I see the challenges faced, particularly by young people, in being able to find their way around organisations like schools and colleges, and the difficulties many have faced trying to navigate a workplace for the first time.

As an organisation, we’re aware that our communication, interaction and approaches have never been more important, as we strive to improve the learning experience and success outcomes for our applicants, students and staff.

So where reaching out can be so difficult, at Glasgow Clyde College, our approach of "reaching in" is already showing early signs of success. We want to have a positive impact on students and staff alike: we recognise that everyone is an individual with different needs. We strive to support our staff and students with kindness and a nurturing approach.

Like many in the education sector, our staff can face tough conversations on a daily basis. Many students are living in extreme poverty and often face an unimaginable struggle as they strive to focus and learn. Sometimes, the unintended consequences of juggling study with part or full-time work, childcare and managing rising costs can lead to worrying thoughts, anxiety and high pressure.

Distressing situations are prevalent, and we want to do all we can to support anyone wherever their level of need might be and "reach in" wherever we see or hear a need.

That is why, earlier this year, we partnered with the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and mental health charity, Brothers in Arms, in providing a series of training courses for our students that equips them with the tools to spot signs that a person might be struggling, and confidently offer support or advice. With studies showing that British men are more comfortable talking to their barber than their GP about mental health, this training has been undertaken by our trainee hairstylists and barbers, sports coaches and personal trainers. Whilst in its early stages, participant feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, from both our staff and students, and we can see how much confidence our students have developed in how they approach difficult conversations.

So, with this in mind, I ask everyone to "reach in" this winter, keeping an open mind and a kind heart as we approach what is for many, the hardest time of the year.

Claire Glen is Assistant Principal for the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow Clyde College