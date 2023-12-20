Conversations about mental health can often be challenging and uncomfortable - but they don’t always need to be that way.
It’s not always easy to speak to someone about how you’re feeling, never mind if that person is the one you love or someone close to you. To be able to reach out and start such an intimate and often emotional conversation can seem impossible, and it’s often easier to have that conversation with someone not so close to home.
Around one in every four people in Scotland are estimated to be affected by a mental health problem, a statistic that has risen following the Covid pandemic. I see the challenges faced, particularly by young people, in being able to find their way around organisations like schools and colleges, and the difficulties many have faced trying to navigate a workplace for the first time.
As an organisation, we’re aware that our communication, interaction and approaches have never been more important, as we strive to improve the learning experience and success outcomes for our applicants, students and staff.
So where reaching out can be so difficult, at Glasgow Clyde College, our approach of "reaching in" is already showing early signs of success. We want to have a positive impact on students and staff alike: we recognise that everyone is an individual with different needs. We strive to support our staff and students with kindness and a nurturing approach.
Like many in the education sector, our staff can face tough conversations on a daily basis. Many students are living in extreme poverty and often face an unimaginable struggle as they strive to focus and learn. Sometimes, the unintended consequences of juggling study with part or full-time work, childcare and managing rising costs can lead to worrying thoughts, anxiety and high pressure.
Distressing situations are prevalent, and we want to do all we can to support anyone wherever their level of need might be and "reach in" wherever we see or hear a need.
That is why, earlier this year, we partnered with the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and mental health charity, Brothers in Arms, in providing a series of training courses for our students that equips them with the tools to spot signs that a person might be struggling, and confidently offer support or advice. With studies showing that British men are more comfortable talking to their barber than their GP about mental health, this training has been undertaken by our trainee hairstylists and barbers, sports coaches and personal trainers. Whilst in its early stages, participant feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, from both our staff and students, and we can see how much confidence our students have developed in how they approach difficult conversations.
So, with this in mind, I ask everyone to "reach in" this winter, keeping an open mind and a kind heart as we approach what is for many, the hardest time of the year.
Claire Glen is Assistant Principal for the Faculty of Health and Wellbeing at Glasgow Clyde College
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here