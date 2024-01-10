I took the view, when deciding to vote for her, that in a genuine pluralist society which has long passed the theological strictures which once governed us, what mattered was whether she was intelligent, had a grasp of what was required to tackle the problems confronting society, and could save us from continuing mediocrity in government. I think I, and many others, made the correct decision. It is a pity, as we are discovering day by day, that we were in a minority.

Jim Sillars, Edinburgh.

Yousaf strategy is welcome

IT is not fantasy economics to know that the average UK household has less income and suffers more inequality than other comparable nations. Or that under London control of our economy, Scotland’s GDP is half that of Denmark, Finland or Ireland (Letters, January 9).

Humza Yousaf should be commended for setting out a new approach to industrial strategy for an energy-rich Scotland post-independence to reverse the decades of under-investment by successive Westminster governments ("FM Yousaf insists there is ‘no milk and honey’", The Herald, January 9).

He announced how a new ministry would oversee new policy areas and the creation of crucial infrastructure developing digital technology, including artificial intelligence, aerospace and green industries such as offshore wind, hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

He also set out how capital projects would be funded: by using oil and gas and borrowing. Joining the European Union as an independent country and large-scale investment would be two other key areas to build a strong foundation for the economy.

Up to £20 billion from the Building a New Scotland Fund would be invested over a decade in projects such as ports, pipelines and interconnectors providing direct links to EU markets. He confirmed that oil and gas will play an important role in Scotland’s future in the years after independence.

Labour can’t supply any details on how it can pay for its pledges, as supporting Brexit means the UK economy will continue to stagnate with low wages and high prices resulting in no change when it gets the keys of Downing Street, particularly if there is no radical reform of the financial sector.

As Anas Sarwar can’t even say what additional powers Labour should devolve to Holyrood to enable us to grow our economy, it is obvious that Scotland can only fulfill its full economic potential as an independent nation, preferably as part of the EU.

Fraser Grant, Edinburgh.

Please define the journey

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard stated at the weekend: “We need to be very clear with the electorate, this year’s vote is about whether the journey continues” ("Election warning over indy future", The Herald, January 8).

What journey would that be, Mr Sheppard? The journey to further destroy Scotland following Nicola Sturgeon’s shocking regime failure where she succeeded in dividing Scots and damaging Scotland beyond repair?

Douglas Cowe, Newmachar.

Gordon Brown's debit sheet

I AM really surprised by Kevin McKenna's praise of Gordon Brown’s efforts to reduce child poverty in the UK ("Time for SNP to ditch their independence pretence", The Herald, January 9).

All very noble of Saint Gordon, but was he not the UK Chancellor for 10 years, who could have pulled the financial strings and who could have done so much to eradicate child poverty in the UK?

But wait a minute, to be fair, he had difficult choices to make: write cheques for a war in Iraq and create child poverty there or alternatively write cheques to help eradicate child poverty in the UK.

I Archibald, Edinburgh.

Gordon Brown (Image: PA)

Dirty tricks from Tories, too

SCOTTISH Labour leader Anas Sarwar's first speech of 2024 was depressing, but even more so was your headline,"Sarwar warns supporters to expect 'dirty tricks' from SNP" (The Herald, January 9) Some readers only read the headlines. If they actually read the story they would know Mr Sarwar was also warning about "dirty tricks" from the Tories.

Is this bias or carelessness by my favourite newspaper?

Andy Stenton, Glasgow.

Make SNP pay for Greens deal

SOME of your correspondents (Letters, January 4 & 5) are blaming the Holyrood voting system for the presence of the chaotic and incompetent Greens in the Scottish Government. Indeed, there is a case for tweaking the Alternative Member System - above all to eliminate the practice of vote-splitting whereby the list votes can be gamed. However, there is little doubt that AMS is a much fairer system than first past the post (FPTP) as is confirmed by the expert opinion of your correspondent James Gilmour (Letters, January 5), formerly of the Electoral Reform Society.

Indeed, your readers should note that the blame for the presence of Green ministers in the Scottish Government lies not with the voting system, but with the SNP, which has of its own free will invited a minority sect into Bute House and concluded a deal which included its impractical crankery.

What is more, voters will soon have an opportunity at the forthcoming Westminster election to use FPTP - the bluntest of voting instruments other then referendums - to punish the SNP for doing so. In all its forms, democracy is a wonderful thing.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow.



Listen to the unpaid carers

AS the parent of a severely disabled young adult in Argyll I am becoming increasingly alarmed at the lack of support services for my son.

In addition to budget cuts there has been a fall in the quality of assessment and the necessary continuity required for an autistic young person. There appears to have been a marked reduction in qualified and trained social workers, with roles often filled by various health professionals, who lack experience and knowledge in key aspects of social work support, legislation and process.

The amalgamation of health and social care often appears to me as akin to the rearrangement of the deckchairs on the Titanic and the concerns expressed by social workers and their unions regarding the formation of a National Care Service may reflect real concern for the further dilution and dispersal of their professional roles.

Providing a fair and adequate response to statutory obligations requires a realistic review of budgets and fewer gimmicks as to how we deliver services. Genuinely listening to unpaid carers and learning about their experiences and support needs would be a step in the right direction.

Duncan F MacGillivray, Dunoon.

We must end Crown immunity

IT is distressing to read of the death by suicide of yet more youngsters in Polmont Young Offenders Institution ("Teenager taken off suicide watch hours before his death", The Herald, January 9). A nameless Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokesperson reportedly states it is "devastating" and "everyone is assessed to identify what support is needed". Perhaps so, but having identified those needs, the "support" is patently not being properly given.

The SPS and Crown Office have been dishing out such platitudes to bereaved families for decades. As the former medical officer at Glenochil Young Offenders Institution through the horrendous years of suicides there in the 1980s and 90s, I strongly believe that these unnecessary tragedies will continue unabated in the prisons estate until such times as Crown immunity is removed - as demanded by the bereaved families - and SPS senior management are held to account for the deaths. That, it seems, is the only thing that will focus minds and change entrenched attitudes.

Dr Jim Macgregor, Harviestoun.