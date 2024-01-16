In 2023 we saw the success of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, hailed as one of the greatest cycling events ever held. The event welcomed over 7,000 cyclists, including para-athletes, from 129 nations with thousands of spectators watching in awe.
But how inclusive and accessible can events like this be? Does everyone have the opportunity to attend? Are there barriers stopping people from being able to participate fully? These are questions that every event organiser should ask themselves in the design and planning of an event.
Research shows that events can act as a catalyst for change to deliver societal benefits that impact positively on people's lives. This was at the core of the mission for the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships: to deliver a world-class event for everyone, reaching new audiences traditionally less likely to participate in or watch such events. Equality, diversity and inclusion were seen as integral to the design and an important part of the legacy to set a blueprint for the future. In collaboration with Euan’s Guide, Planning for Inclusion Guidelines were developed for event delivery partners.
Kat, who is a wheelchair user, attended the Mountain Bike Championships at Glentress. She could park close to the action, move around easily, and watch from different locations, including the accessible viewing platform. Inclusion had been considered at every stage of the customer journey and made this a positive experience for Kat knowing what was accessible and where. This was also the first major event in Scotland where sensory bags and period products were provided.
At their best, events can foster a sense of belonging and community spirit which can support people’s health and wellbeing. Local communities and under-represented groups in cycling were encouraged to take part in organised fringe events and cycling activations, supported by the £1.5 million Cycling Communities Fund.
Women on Wheels in Glasgow, who received funding, inspired women in their sixties to ride a bike for the first time while in Dumfries, adaptive bike sessions targeted local disabled people; for many, it was afirst time on a bike. Similar stories emerged all around the country where people were motivated to give cycling a go.
The full societal impacts of the 2023 Cycling World Championships are playing out in real time; preliminary evaluation shouts loudly that events can be purposeful endeavours for more than just medal winners. If driven with a clear purpose, events can have far-reaching impacts and hopefully, leave a lasting positive influence for the future.
Embedding the interests of local communities and individuals, and widening access must be an integral measure of any core event’s success. There is a lot to learn from the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships but there’s still a long way to go. It’s now up to event organisers to further inclusion and accessibility and build on that momentum from 2023.
Aneela McKenna, Founder of Mòr Diversity and Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, was adviser to the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
