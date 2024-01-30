Ayr is an important centre and the situation around the railway station is adversely affecting the local economy. The temporary facilities provided are woefully inadequate, particularly for passengers who have to wait in inclement weather. The Ayr Station Hotel saga has been going on for years, decisions should have been taken some months ago to demolish the whole of the Station Hotel building, then design and build a replacement railway station and integrated transport hub befitting of the town. The longer the current situation continues the more damage will be done to the local economy and the travelling public will leave the train for alternative travel modes.

The continued suspension of rail services between Girvan and Stranraer may have a detrimental influence on the long-term future of a line that has some large structures and has suffered in recent years from weather-related damage to its infrastructure.

There are of course public safety matters to be considered, however it is time for pragmatic decision-making that takes cognisance of the limitations of local authority, Scottish Government and rail industry budgets to achieve a lasting solution to this matter.

Perhaps some of the "movers and shakers" in local government and the Holyrood Parliament could devote some time to achieving a speedy resolution?

Kevin A McCallum, Ayr.

£2bn for trams? Surely not

DAVID Bol’s article on Edinburgh's trams ("Edinburgh to ask ministers for £2bn to extend tram line south", The Herald, January 27) had me coughing and spluttering over my cornflakes. When we consider the diabolical condition of our schools, hospitals, the filth that lies in our streets, our broken pavements and rat infestations in cities, £2 billion on a tram line is utter madness.

It would be wonderful if the geniuses who control our cash could just join the rest of us on planet reality and get some simple priorities right. Sadly, if they bought a run-down house they would probably build a big, new gleaming extension whilst leaving the original building run down.

Life is always about getting the basics right. For some crazy reason our masters seem to fail constantly and quite abysmally on most fronts.

John Gilligan, Ayr.

Free buses are a no-brainer

THE analysis by Roza Salih on the urgent need for free bus provision in Glasgow ("Free buses for all would boost economy", The Herald, January 26) very much reflects similar proposals which I raised in Edinburgh many years ago. Basically, it's a no-brainer. Remove private cars from hotspots like Hope Street in Glasgow or Edinburgh's equally toxic St John's Road and we're well on the way to resolving the air quality threat to public health and freeing up the road network.

Ms Salih referred to integrated public transport precedents in other European cities but an example which impressed me during a visit last year was the city of Alexandria, Virginia, which introduced a "no fares" policy in 2021. This was a matter of pragmatism, rather than radicalism. While the Democrats have strong representation locally, no-one could possibly describe Alexandria as a hotbed of socialism.

David J Black, Edinburgh.

What's afoot with our pavements?

MY heart sank when I read your article about the Argyle Street West Avenue project ("Start date hope for next phase of £5.8m Avenues project, The Herald, January 26). What caused me most concern was the mention of “high quality” pavements.

I assume that “high quality” refers to the cost of the materials to be used. One only needs to look at the existing streetscape “improvements” on Argyle Street to the east of Union Street to see the city’s inability to deliver quality improvements. The pavements are so poor (despite the “high quality” materials used) that they do not drain. When it rains walking without getting one’s feet wet is rarely possible.

Added to this are the many pavement slabs that are not secure, mainly as they seem not to have been laid properly in the first place. There then seems to be a competition from the utility companies to remove the pavement slabs and replace them with concrete, Tarmac, in fact anything as long as it doesn’t match the original materials.

Rather than wasting money on expensive materials I would suggest that the Tarmac that is used is put down by experts who can ensure that the surfaces drain. If it is then dug up at some later date then at least any patching can be done with similar materials. lessening the patchwork effect that now characterises so many city centre streets.

Keith Hayton, Glasgow.



Check any skin blemishes

THERE has been quite a lot in the media about melanomas after the news about the Duchess of York ("NHS sees surge in skin cancer searches", The Herald, January 27). I would like to underline the fact they are not always associated with moles. I have had a lot of pre-melanomas and melanomas removed but have never had any moles.

I had what I thought was a freckle on my cheek which suddenly developed a dark patch in the middle and that was how it began. The advice is: any skin blemish which changes significantly need to be investigated.

Fiona Black, Stirling.