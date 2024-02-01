The response tends to vary, but there’s a general theme. Fine, good, not bad, can’t complain.

How often is that true, though?

For lots of us, it’s easier to gloss over what we’ve really got going on in our lives, even with the ones we are closest to. New research we released today found that 66 per cent of us say we need to put on a brave face to friends and family when it comes to mental health.

When asked why, people say they feel like there are bigger things going on in the world right now and don't want to burden anyone, they don’t think others really want to know how they are, or they worry about being judged or treated differently.

Talking about our feelings, and the wider topic of mental health, is still stigmatised in our society.

Today is Time to Talk Day, the nation’s biggest mental health conversation, and we at See Me, the national programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination, are encouraging the people of Scotland to come together and have an honest conversation about mental health. The theme for this year’s campaign is “what I really mean”, reflecting on the fact that the words we say don’t always match with how we’re feeling.

For many, big issues in society are impacting people’s mental health, and their ability to speak about it. The research also found that 45% of people said that the pressures of the last few years (cost of living crisis, pandemic ) made them less likely to open up about their mental health because they don't want to worry others during difficult times.

We know it’s not always appropriate to offload your innermost thoughts and feelings - and for some, it’s simply something they aren’t comfortable with. But stigma continues to be a major barrier when it comes to people speaking about their mental health - and, crucially, getting help when they need it.

Talking about mental health reduces that stigma, helping to create supportive communities where we can talk openly about mental health and feel empowered to seek help when we need it.

Whether you’re catching up with a colleague in the break room at work, chatting with a parent at the school gates, or messaging an old friend, ask the question - and take the time to really listen to what they have to say.

A straightforward, informal conversation can be all that people need to say that maybe things aren’t going so well, and give them the confidence they need to ask for further support.

Today, and every day, it’s vital that we keep the conversation open. We all have mental health, and any of us could go through a period where we struggle.

We want everyone to feel comfortable talking about it, whenever and wherever they like. So take the plunge: ask the question, and don’t hold back when it comes to speaking about how you’re really feeling.

Wendy Halliday is the director of See Me, Scotland’s programme to end mental health stigma and discrimination.