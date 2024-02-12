The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, has suffered a double blow. Not only has its effectiveness led to complacency, fear surrounding the vaccine was generated by the flawed and now overwhelmingly-disproven Wakefield report of 1998, which incorrectly proposed a link between the vaccine and autism. The incidence of autism in children who have and have not received the vaccine is no different.

The call to vaccination not only applies to children, the long-standing hesitancy regarding the MMR vaccine means many adults are unvaccinated. If you are an unvaccinated adult there are many reasons for considering accepting the vaccine. Adults are not exempt from the complications associated with measles infection and getting vaccinated protects you from the disease. Children under one and those with underlying health conditions cannot have the vaccine but are more likely to become seriously ill if infected. Being vaccinated not only reduces the risk that you could infect a vulnerable child, it decreases the likelihood of an outbreak and so you help to protect the most vulnerable children throughout your community.

Measles infection during pregnancy carries a risk to the unborn child but it is not recommended for pregnant women to receive the vaccine. So, if you are considering having a child it is best to seek vaccination at least one month before trying to conceive. If you are unsure if you received your vaccinations as a child you can ask your GP to check your records.

If you are feeling hesitant about vaccinating your child, speak to a healthcare professional. Like other respiratory viruses, measles transmission benefits from the cold weather in winter and early spring. If you are unvaccinated, now is a great time to act, get vaccinated and help reduce the risk of a measles outbreak in Scotland.

Dr Claire Crossan is a virologist with Glasgow Caledonian University