These employees have ideas that help people live well at home for longer and make services more accessible and inclusive, while reducing pressure on the system.

But these ideas are often hidden in plain sight, being talked about yet not developed.

So therein lies the issue - and great opportunity. The people with the answers are literally right in front of us. But we’re not hearing from them.

So what do we need? Courage from our country’s leaders.

We must tap into the ideas of the very people who are closest to the problem.

After nine years of finding and developing these ideas through The Lens, believe me when I say the expertise exists. Every organisation has intrapreneurs - people who can create innovative and practical solutions within their existing roles - and it’s these people we must invest in at this time of crisis.

Their suggestions, with modest support, can be developed into scalable solutions to improve people’s lives and deliver financial savings through preventive approaches.

By developing the people with these ideas, we build greater sustainability and resilience across our workforce and ensure a higher success rate of change programmes.

The Lens was established in partnership with the Scottish Government in 2015. Since then we've helped employees secure over £2.5m funding to deliver their ideas and change people's lives.

Our programmes have delivered innovative solutions to previous health and social care problems across Scotland, an estimated productivity gain of 15% within participating organisations and improved business performance, growth, and sustainability. But even we are struggling to make the impact we want. The current financial pressure has created a standstill, with decisions stalled.

We have a huge opportunity to find and develop health and social care innovations across Scotland.

As a small charity, we have completed the hard part. We have built and evidenced our programmes and been backed by a network of senior healthcare leaders.

PRISM, our online space where people can learn, collaborate, and showcase innovation, was developed in partnership with Community Lab. It will soon launch to 15,000 people through the Dumfries and Galloway Health and Social Care Partnership.

And it can be expanded across Scotland, with only moderate investment, if decisions are made quickly and courageously.

Thousands of people across Scotland currently need better solutions to help them live well for longer. Those solutions exist. The support to deliver those solutions exists.

Now we need Scotland’s leaders to step up and back the very people who can best navigate this crisis - those already working at the heart of delivering health and social care services across the country.

This is an opportunity that must not be missed.

Steve McCreadie is CEO of innovation and intrapreneurship charity The Lens