However, the superficial appearance of my normal life - marked by academic success, employment and relationships - belied the turmoil within. Prior to discovering AA, I tirelessly pursued change through external means: re-locating, switching jobs, forming new friendships and, inevitably, turning to alcohol and drugs to modify how I felt inside.

Although all these changes and substances provided fleeting comfort, they ultimately obstructed my journey towards confronting and resolving the deep-seated issues at the heart of my addiction. It was only upon joining the 12-step fellowship at the age of 25, sick and tired of being sick and tired, that I embarked on a genuine path to recovery, beginning the crucial work of healing from within.



The fellowship provided a sanctuary: a unique space where diversity of beliefs and thoughts wasn't just tolerated but actively encouraged and celebrated. Within this nurturing environment, I came to understand that recovery transcended strict adherence to any particular religious doctrine or specific therapy modality. It was about acknowledging that, on my own, my best efforts at living had culminated in a series of emotional and spiritual rock bottoms.

Fortunately, I realised this before hitting the more common mental and financial bottoms that compel many to seek help. The concept of welcoming a higher power into my life, tailored to my personal understanding, offered a profound sense of freedom. This aspect of the fellowship allows each of us to define our own higher power. This might be a traditional concept of God; the collective spirit of the AA or NA group; the passion for a football team or the memory of a departed loved one.

Each choice of a higher power reflects the unique journey and essence of its member. I came to realise that embracing a power beyond myself was not merely appealing but essential. This recognition transformed my perspective, highlighting the necessity of seeking strength and guidance from a source outside my own limitations.

The spiritual paradox of admitting my powerlessness empowered me, marking my first encounter with paradoxical wisdom in my spiritual journey. It was a lesson in humility, surrender and the transformative power of seeking help. Embracing open-mindedness, along with the fellowship's core values of honesty, acceptance, forgiveness, tolerance and willingness became the foundation of my path toward self-discovery and healing. This shift in perspective was crucial, setting me on a course toward a more fulfilled and authentic existence.



Membership in AA/NA/GA/CA/OA is open to anyone with a desire to stop drinking/using/gambling/Cocaine/Overeating. There are no dues or fees required. Instead, we sustain ourselves through voluntary contributions from our members. Importantly, all of these anonymous fellowships maintain a neutral stance, unaffiliated with any religious sect, political group, or other organisations. It abstains from participating in any external controversies. Their commitment is neither to endorse nor oppose any external causes. All the members seek is to maintain their own sobriety and to offer support to other alcoholics/addicts striving for the same goal of achieving and sustaining sobriety.



Al-Anon has also played a crucial role in my recovery journey, offering support and guidance as I grappled with a loved one’s alcoholism. Attending Al-Anon meetings provided a safe space to navigate the complexities of loving someone with an addiction, offering invaluable coping mechanisms, communication skills, and a supportive community of individuals who understood my struggles. Through Al-Anon, I learned the importance of setting boundaries, prioritising self-care, and fostering healthy relationships, all of which were instrumental in maintaining my own sobriety and mental wellbeing while supporting my loved one.



One of the most profound and recurring lessons I've learned through my involvement in my 12-step fellowship is the realisation that my ignorance and arrogance often lead to premature judgments without proper investigation. It constantly teaches me the value of humility, reminding me that it's perfectly acceptable to admit “I don't know'”. Embracing an open mind and nurturing curiosity has become a cornerstone of my personal growth and recovery journey.

The 12-step fellowships are neither cults, nor secret societies. They are in no way religious or even prescriptive. Participation is voluntary. We are asked merely to take what we need and to leave the rest behind. There are no bosses as our leaders act as trusted servants who don’t govern. The meetings are designed to be safe, inclusive spaces that respect anonymity, fostering an environment where individuals can share openly without fear of judgment.



Contrary to popular belief, 12-step meetings have no requirement to have stopped using substances before attending. Through my involvement in the fellowship, I've discovered that recovery extends beyond mere abstinence from substances. It requires confronting the root causes that paved the way to addiction. In my case, this was childhood sexual and physical abuse. This journey of healing alongside anonymous fellowships often extends well beyond conventional office hours. Through this holistic approach to recovery, I've been empowered to rebuild my life from its very core, equipping me to face life's trials without seeking solace in self-medication. More importantly, it has enabled me to embrace forgiveness and embark on a path of profound healing and service to others.

Having been a member of Alcoholics Anonymous for more than half of my adult life, I've experienced profound enrichment across every facet of my existence: materially, financially, spiritually, mentally and emotionally. This transformative journey has effectively halted the cycle of trauma and abuse that once plagued my family lineage. Now, instead of being a presence consumed by self-destructive behaviour, I can offer my loved ones a stable, compassionate and wise presence because that is what practicing the 12 steps has given me.



My recovery is living proof of the profound impact that a 12-step fellowship can have on an individual's life. It has provided me with the tools and support necessary to transform my life, allowing me to live with purpose, love, and a newfound sense of self-worth. The fellowship has not only helped me navigate the complexities of recovery but has also empowered me to embrace happiness and fulfilment on my own terms.