During its period in government the SNP has persistently prioritised NHS funding, which has resulted in not only the highest-paid staff and highest staff-to-patient ratios but the best-performing NHS overall. Of course, especially following the devastating effects of the global pandemic and resultant lengthy waiting times, an eager reporter can often find individuals unhappy with a service facilitating more than a million daily contacts, but many more are appreciative of a very good service. Now, taking their hypocrisy to the stratospheric level, opposition politicians who have castigated the SNP for not spending more of the Scottish Government’s limited budget on other publicly-funded services are now arguing that all of the relatively meagre "consequentials" arising from the UK Government’s latest Budget should be committed to the NHS and those other services effectively ignored.

No government is perfect and the SNP in government (especially since entering into a co-operation agreement with the Greens) certainly has had its shortcomings. But, in spite of the weekly tirades from Mr Ross and Mr Sarwar the Scottish public know that the SNP has always endeavoured to look after the weakest and most vulnerable while progressing the economy and public services within a sense of a common society which sadly, since Margaret Thatcher’s negligent rule, no longer seems to be valued in the rest of broken Britain.

Stan Grodynski, Longniddry.

Greens in a false position

PATRICK Harvie was cock-a-hoop over his Green Party's first-ever win at the Hillhead by-election ("Scottish Greens celebrate 'historic' first by-election win", heraldscotland, March 8). The candidate was well known locally. Nicola Sturgeon and now Humza Yousaf have been fêting the Greens for years and have given both Mr Harvie and Ms Slater government posts. Consequently this might therefore be a high point for the Greens but it is also a low point for Scottish politics that a party with so little historic support should have been given so much power.

Surely this cannot be either democratic or right.

Dr Gerald Edwards, Glasgow.

READ MORE: Tories have set the agenda. Labour and SNP should follow their lead

READ MORE: There's no way Scotland would ever be allowed to leave Nato

READ MORE: Does anyone fall for the SNP's pie in the sky indy papers?

Why we should keep Trident

TIM Cox (Letters, March 8) misunderstands the point I make on Scotland's Nato membership (Letters, March 7). I wrote that it would be a "stupid idea that an independent Scotland would be either expelled or refused entry to Nato", emphasis on "refused entry" if that makes my view clearer.

Scotland's separation from the UK would not happen overnight, there would be much to discuss, including the disposal, or otherwise, of nuclear submarines on the Clyde. It would not be beyond the wit of Scottish and UK negotiators to discuss Scotland's continuing role in Nato or to include representatives of existing Nato members in the process. Frankly, for the reasons I explained in my letter, the idea that Nato members would not want Scotland inside the alliance is for the birds.

I also wrote, notwithstanding the views of GR Weir (Letters, March 7) with whom I would normally agree, that Scotland's interests would be best served by accepting the status quo, with well-negotiated terms of reference, and an understanding of rUK's psychological need to be seen as a world power. This could work to Scotland's advantage.

Scotland has a proud history of not shirking its military duty, either within or outside the UK, and as I also wrote we cannot uninvent nuclear weapons; as long as psychopaths like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un have them then we have to be prepared for anything.

John Jamieson, Ayr.

• ALEXANDER McKay (Letters, March 8) creates the usual logical fallacies to promote the idea that realism is solely on the Union-supporting side.

I can clarify. When and if it comes to it, the internationalist in me would want independent Scotland to be in as many international organisations as possible, including Nato, the European Union and the United Nations. I would be campaigning in them all to rid the world of nuclear weapons as I believe that sooner or later, if the weapons are retained, there will be a war that risks complete extinction.

When it comes to the question about the meantime, as long as these weapons exist, then the only nuclear weapons I would accept on Scottish territory are those owned and totally controlled by the Scottish Government.

Iain Cope, Glasgow.

Incompetence of the Home Office

THE Home Office never ceases to amaze with its ignorance and incompetence. Twice this week it has had to U-turn after refusing visas to artistic performers from overseas.

The Afghan Youth Orchestra, comprised of musicians who fled the Taliban and were granted asylum in Portugal several years ago, was refused entry to play at a number of venues in Britain.

Award-winning Moroccan poet and novelist Soukaina Habiballah was due to take part in the StAnza festival at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews this weekend. The Home Office said No, until organisers of the events objected.

The applications were reviewed and the rejections rescinded, leading to hectic rescheduling ("Poet will appear at Scots festival after Home Office visa U-turn", The Herald, March 7).

But how many civil servants did it take at Westminster and at what cost to the taxpayer to work out that the orchestra and poet were not trying to sneak into the UK to seek asylum?

The UK (English) Government is obviously more obsessed with its anti-immigration policies than human decency and respect.

Andy Stenton, Glasgow.

Would an independent Scotland allow Trident to stay at Faslane? (Image: PA)

Don't blame CalMac

WHEN will people learn that CalMac officials, for all their shortcomings, are not to blame for the current ferry fiasco ("Business leaders in call for CalMac's managers to be sacked)?

The blame lies squarely with this incompetent Scottish Government and its equally incompetent lackeys, CMAL.

CalMac tries to do what it can with the equipment and facilities which it has been given, but nothing more.

John NE Rankin, Bridge of Allan.

Ruinous tokenism

BOYD Johnston's letter (March 8) about the need for and potential benefit perceived by climate alarmists from attempts by the UK to act to "tackle climate change" overlooks at least two spoilers of their arguments.

First, there is no evidence to support any useful climatic benefit from decarbonisation, the sole postulated prophylaxis against climate disaster.

Secondly, the great majority of greenhouse gas releases, the hypothetical climate change "villains", are emitted by the ever-increasing use of fossil fuels by many nations for energy for industrial, domestic, transport and military demands.

As for a UK contribution to climate safety by decarbonising, only token impact could be achieved, while hastening the ruin of our economy without any benefit in return.

Present government climate policies amount only to ruinous tokenism.

Charles Wardrop, Perth.

Praise for the QEUH

I WAS interested to read about the case of the woman who reportedly spent hours lying on the floor of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital ("FM apologises to woman who “spent hours on A&E floor surrounded by vomit”,The Herald, March 8).

I would, however, like to record my own very different experience of this hospital this week.

I attended A&E as a matter of urgency with a sudden severe allergic reaction to tablets which I had been taking for more than 20 years. I was unable to talk, or swallow, and there was concern about my breathing. I was in reception for a matter of minutes, and admitted immediately. The care and attention of the medical team were outstanding. At one point there was talk of sending me to theatre, but thankfully the medical procedures avoided that. I was transferred later that day to the high dependency ward, where again the level of care, at all levels, was exemplary.

I appreciate that every case is different, but I cannot praise the hospital highly enough. It was obvious that the wards were very busy, and the staff were dealing with new emergencies continually. But they did so, efficiently and with empathy.

We need to celebrate the good news stories.

H McPherson, Giffnock.

Say tattie-bye to the glottal stop

IT is gratifying to note that other correspondents are observing the glottal stop infiltrating Media Scotland (Letters, March 1, 2, 5, 6 & 7). Formerly the reserve of football reporters, it is now widely heard in the speech of many BBC Radio Scaw'lin presenters and their television counterparts and, sadly, has also penetrated the political environs of Westminster, Holyrood and local authorities.Where do these public speakers pick up this lingual laziness? Are parents or primary school teachers to blame for not correcting their playground speech at an early age, or do they not even notice or care?

I therefore propose that the Scottish Government should form a Ministry of Speech (to some members' embarrassment), in order for agents of that department to seek out these culprits and punish them most severely. They should be taught to identify their Alveolar Ridge and with the tip of their tongue practise the exercise phrases “Tiffy Tattie, Tattie Tiff" and repeat them 100 times every morning until their affliction is erased.

It is my opinion, however, that media presenters from a Gaelic, Ross-shire or Borders background should be exempt from said examinations; their clear diction and pure pronunciation of consonants and vowels are a pleasure to the ear, I wish we had more of them.

David W Kirkwood, Bridge of Earn.

A verbal pain, indeed

JUST over a year ago your Letters Pages carried my thoughts on distorted mispronunciation by presenters of Today on BBC Radio 4. I also bewailed the over-use and misuse of "absolutely". This word has almost become mandatory during any interview.

Sadly it is no longer alone, having been joined by "indeed" as a follow-up to "thank you very much".

To my mind it is remarkable that so many professionals in the world of broadcasting should adopt such quite unnecessary verbiage.

Ken Cameron, Cupar.