Dementia. It’s a word that often lurks in the periphery of our consciousness until it strikes close to home, impacting a loved one or even ourselves.
Yet, despite its prevalence and impact on individuals and families, it unfortunately and unnecessarily remains a topic shrouded in misunderstanding and silence for many.
Although treatments are improving and bringing hope for the future, there is so much more that needs to be done now to create a truly inclusive society that is dementia-friendly.
The current statistics are stark. Half of us at some point will have our lives impacted by dementia, either by diagnosis or by one of our loved ones developing the disease.
There are currently an estimated 944,000 people currently living in the UK with dementia just now. This is due to skyrocket beyond the one million mark in 2030 with the disease already being our nation’s leading single cause of death.
Despite this, from my experience many businesses and workplaces often lack the necessary infrastructure and understanding to support those living with dementia.
While we can't entirely solve this issue, we can improve it by training public services and businesses to better understand and accommodate people with dementia and their families, making them feel more comfortable and supported.
I've spent 17 years in caregiving and have learned how crucial human interaction is for those with dementia - it’s a great mood booster and a strong support mechanism, but these social touchpoints can be daunting - especially if it’s not within a care setting.
For businesses keen to play their part there is support and resource out there, such as the incredible Virtual Dementia Tour, an interactive bus which helps to truly understand dementia.
Having participated in this training myself, I've found it provides an unparalleled understanding of the condition as it helps to clear up misconceptions and empowers those engaging with people living with dementia to deliver meaningful support and companionship.
The Promoting Excellence 2011 framework which was refreshed in 2021, originally designed for health and social service professionals, is another fantastic starting point for understanding dementia and how to support those living with it.
Even though it's tailored for the medical field, businesses from other sectors can gain valuable insights from it.
However, to truly make a difference, there needs to be a bespoke plan for excellence specifically designed for businesses.
It's crucial that businesses receive more government support to ensure every sector is well-equipped and informed about the needs of people with dementia.
While resources are available, we need to enhance them significantly. More comprehensive training should be widely accessible, and businesses require more support from the government to ensure their staff are well-equipped with current and effective resources.
By educating ourselves and training our staff now, we can build a society that properly supports those living with this condition and gives them back some sense of normality from an incredibly cruel disease.
Ross Bijak is the General Manager at Edinburgh care home Cramond Residence. He holds a Master’s Degree in Dementia Studies from the University of Stirling.
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
