If everyone such as Mr McKay who has the financial resources to seek private medical treatment and the social clout that goes along with that status in society were not to skip waiting lists by “going private” but instead were to use that power to influence central government to address the mess they have made of the NHS, life would be better for everyone. We have NHS waiting lists simply because the rich don’t wait for anything.

David J Crawford, Glasgow.

Reinstate adult day centres

HAVING just returned from the fantastic Awakenings Music Festival held in Callendar Park, Falkirk, a massive thanks must go to all involved in the concept and organisation. My 18-year-old severely autistic son had the sort of experience we as parents so desperately want for our young people. The atmosphere was truly wonderful, full of joy and happiness in a safe, accepting and friendly environment.

The day reminded me greatly of the fun, enjoyment and wellbeing generated in the now closed-down day centres for adults with disabilities. While not perfect (largely due to lack of investment) these centres were everything to the people who attended. They provided a safe place where so many needs were met and so many wonderful friendships were made. In short, for many they were the most significant thing in their lives. They also provided daytime respite for parents, allowing many to have jobs or to pursue interests outside of their caring role.

For many, particularly with complex needs, the glossy brochures of the 1990s promising new freedoms and integration into "normal" services simply never happened. The sight of adults with disabilities and their carers wandering around run-down town centres in all weathers is commonplace these days. Too often former centres have been knocked down for lucrative new housing developments by authorities making a quick buck on selling off the assets that were once places capable of providing a life for so many of our citizens.

There will be very few incentives offered to this group in the forthcoming General Election or future Holyrood elections, beyond gimmicks. A commitment to reinstating day services and providing the opportunity for happiness, friendship and new experiences in a safe environment would not only be a vote-winner but would reintroduce a more realistic support for many, as well as truly reflecting their needs and wishes. Government-sponsored lobby groups have provided a very narrow and poor representation of what this group would wish for themselves. A walk round Callendar Park last weekend would have confirmed that.

Duncan F MacGillivray, Dunoon.

A nervous optimism

AS the European Championships approach, I have a growing feeling of unease based on nearly 50 years’ experience. Like Kevin McKenna ("Why I am daring to dream again", The Herald, June 4) I have suffered the slings and arrows of following Scotland and have a fair amount of mental scar tissue to show for it When I was 17, I got caught up in the fervour of Ally MacLeod’s road march to the Argentine where we were going to win the World Cup because Scotland are the greatest football team (or something like that).

I developed (and still possess) uncanny arithmetic skills so could work out in an instant how many goals we mustn’t lose by provided Brazil only drew with Costa Rica.

I have witnessed missed sitters, defenders colliding with each other and other misfortunes as we strived to reach the Holy Grail of the knockout stages.

Steve Clarke is obviously a different character to Ally MacLeod but in his own quiet way he has given us the same sense of expectation that characterised the 1978 campaign and we know how that ended.

I would like to share Mr McKenna’s optimism and, like him, I am looking forward to these championships, but I’ll be watching from behind the sofa.

Keith Swinley, Ayr.

MacIntyre in the big time

BOB MacIntyre (and his Dad) deserve great credit for winning the Canadian Open golf championship at the weekend in such a stalwart manner ("MacIntyre to pay off his parents’ mortgage after first PGA Tour title", heraldscotland, June 3). This was despite the repeated distractions of a TV drone which Bob MacIntyre rightly complained about.

The CBS commentators patronisingly said he would have to get used to such distractions if he got to "the big time". Well I have news for CBS. Bob MacIntyre is in the big time as witnessed by his golfing CV even before his current achievement. The organisers of the Masters at Augusta, I am sure, would not look kindly on such intrusions especially at a critical time in the round. The payment of large sums of money should not give media giants carte blanche to do what they like and then lecture on the need to get used to it. Bob MacIntyre is going to be around the top echelons of golf for sometime and CBS will need to get used to that.

Frank Dunn, Lenzie.

Bob MacIntyre after winning the Canadian Open (Image: Getty)

Hotfooting it

YOU report today (“Weather: Glasgow readings”, The Herald, June 4)) that the minimum temperature in the 24-hour period to 6pm on Monday was 12C (54F); the maximum was 43C (109F). That’s quite some climate change; if it continues, the Dear Green Place is going to be dusty brown.

I also enjoyed the headline on your Business page on Saturday (June 1): “UK sock market outperforms European peers”. I was just about to cash in all my savings to invest in British sock-makers when I noticed the article below it said “UK stock market”. Phew!

Not having a go, just found them funny; and any humour is welcome in these dire times.

Doug Maughan, Dunblane.