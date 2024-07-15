I REFER to the article “BT hosts events to help customers prepare for switch to digital” (The Herald, July 9). Vicky Hicks, senior engagement manager at BT, claims that the vast majority of customers will not notice any difference in their service after they switch. Unfortunately this does not take any account of customers who do not have access to a mobile signal for use as back-up.
On Saturday July 6 we lost our BT broadband and service was not restored until around 5pm the following Tuesday (July 9). Being on full fibre, our landline is on Digital Voice. We were left without internet and phone. Not having a mobile signal I had to leave the house to find a signal to report the fault to BT. This involved waits of over 30 minutes each time I phoned before being able to speak to someone. The people I eventually contacted were sympathetic but unable to offer help other that providing a link to the BT website that would enable me to monitor progress on resolving the fault, which was not very helpful, without internet access.
Before rushing on with the digital switch, action is needed to ensure that vulnerable customers are not disadvantaged by the switch. At the very least, since it appears to be BT policy that mobile services are the emergency backup for digital services, the elimination of dead spots in mobile phone coverage must take priority over the digital switch.
Thankfully though we are both in our eighties with consequent health issues there was no need to contact family or emergency services during the blackout, though there easily could have been.
BT has to realise that warm words and sympathy are not enough. Immediate action is required to ensure that vulnerable customers in rural areas are not put at risk by the digital switch.
Dr John Lochrie, Maybole.
READ MORE: Time to end the single occupancy council tax reduction
READ MORE: Glasgow's surrounding areas should help pay for amenities
Don't tinker with council tax
RODDY MacLeod (Letters, July 11) states the following: "Reductions of 25% [council tax charges] for single occupancy essentially encourage the trend towards solo living. It is an illogical reduction, because three, four, five, or six people living in one household pay no more council tax than two, and therefore why should there be a reduction for one occupant?". Regarding second-home owners, he continues, they "now pay double council tax so there is no longer any pretence that there is a relationship between property occupancy levels, use of council services, and council tax".
Logically, would it not be more appropriate for all responsible adults within a household, using more council services, to pay more? To penalise a single person with a single income, living alone perhaps through no fault of their own, using less council services, seems highly illogical.
Secondly, surely, the fact that second home owners pay double council tax for the services provided in their second home proves a relationship between property occupancy and tax paid? The double council tax strategy is meant to discourage the acquisition or retention of second homes, thereby increasing the possibilities for those seeking their first home. Logically, however, that would mean a decrease in income for the council, due to the permanent occupants paying the standard rate.
It's a complicated situation. As to his question, "which politician will be brave enough to propose this logical solution?": in the present climate, would there be a politician daft enough?
Maureen McGarry-O'Hanlon, Jamestown.
Turn empty shops into housing
YOU have been featuring reports and articles recently on the shortage of affordable housing for rental. Could that shortage be addressed at least in part by repurposing as dwellings some of the swathes of high street shops lying empty due to the growth of shopping online, in supermarkets and shopping malls? If, in the common interest, any planning and zoning difficulties could be resolved and compulsory purchase enforced if necessary at a fair valuation, this repurposing would have considerable cost and acceptability advantages over the alternative of completely new builds on greenfield sites as all the necessary infrastructure for energy, water, sewage, communications, roads and so on is in place already.
Moreover, would it not also have the added benefit of generating some level of rental and council tax receipts presumably lacking presently from the empty shops?
Alan Fitzpatrick, Dunlop.
• LAST year, the owner of a three-bedroom house in my village, which had previously been a council house, passed away. The house was then on the market and Stirling Council bought it. It has now lain empty for well over a year and I have written to the council, MP and MSP about this. Recently, over a year since taking it over, the house has been re-roofed. However, it still lies empty. I thought there was a housing shortage and people were crying out for a roof over their heads?
Steve Barnet, Gargunnock.
No substitute for human expertise
ARTIFICIAL Intelligence (AI), according to Sir Demis Hassabis and Sir Tony Blair, "could be one of humanity's biggest ever inventions" (The Herald, July 10), but I think we should find an alternative name for this entity.
During my 13 years in emergency medicine in New Zealand, the junior doctors went on strike twice, and the emergency department was run by consultants. As a group, they were highly intelligent. They didn't spend much time perusing data, and their use of investigative technology was spare, and extremely targeted. Instead, they spent a lot of time taking a very careful history from the patient. They never thought algorithmically; they used a combination of knowledge, skill, and wisdom, as captured in the motto of the Royal College of General Practice: cum scientia caritas. Their approach was not remotely robotic.
On their watch, the recourse to laboratory and imaging diagnostic facilities, and the hospital admission rate, all went down. Medicine, well practised, has got nothing to do with Big Data. Accurate diagnosis is all about filtering out white noise. AI will no doubt be a very lucrative gravy train for somebody, but it won't benefit the doctors and nurses, and it certainly won't benefit the patients.
Dr Hamish Maclaren, Stirling.
Selective euthanasia
WHO could fail to be deeply moved by the photo of the pod of 77 whales on Tresness Beach? Twelve of the unfortunate mammals were still alive, and, despite the best efforts of rescuers to save them, the decision was later taken for them to be euthanised ("77 whales stranded on Scottish beach as rescuers try to save pod", The Herald, July 12). What deep empathy or moral rule moves certain people to end the needless suffering of these poor creatures, but appears to be lacking in other people on the question of assisted dying for their fellow humans?
Doug Clark, Currie.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here