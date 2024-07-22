What was missing from Mr Wilson’s article was mention of the Government’s proposals for increasing the installed capacity of nuclear energy. The Conservative Government was proposing to increase nuclear capacity to 25% of electricity demand by 2040. I think this was the date. In my opinion this target was far too low and should be 50% by this date. Nuclear is the only source of despatchable electricity which has close to zero carbon dioxide emissions and can be designed for flexible output to provide stability for the grid. Why is nuclear energy not given priority in the Government’s energy policy to ensure that net zero emissions is achieved in the energy sector by 2050? In my opinion this is the only way to lower the price of electricity in coming years.

Charles Scott, Edinburgh.

Political ineptitude

MANY think that Scotland is a net exporter of electricity, and in the sense that the volume of electricity generated by the many windmills situated here, and fed into the national grid, could sometimes be in excess of our requirements, that could be true. However, the Scottish Government does not own any onshore or offshore wind farms, directly or otherwise. All UK wind farms are owned by various private enterprises, mostly foreign, who sell their electricity to the national grid, and then Scotland is allocated a share of that electricity, based on population.

To retain the output of windmills based here, Scotland would have to become an independent nation, and then nationalise them.

Similarly, neither was it ever Scotland’s oil. That also belonged to its discoverers and developers, as government had chosen nuclear as the way forward at that time, so the UK Government allowed oil to be owned by its discoverers in exchange for rentals and VAT and licences and various output levies, not the profit from the sale of the oil itself, which remained with its developers and still does.

Same with wind, except the UK pays subsidies to wind farms, so they are actually a cost as opposed to a benefit, and also give us some of the most expensive part-time electricity in the world.

UK energy policy is a classic example of political ineptitude and lack of long-term thinking.

The present UK Government now proposes banning further fossil fuel development, so we will definitely have an energy shortfall with inevitable rationing, hence the real reason for smart meters, as the reality of our situation finally became obvious to government some time ago.

Malcolm Parkin, Kinross.

Call the pharmacist

ELIZABETH Scott (Letters, July 18) tells of a patient who could not get an appointment with her doctor; her symptoms included blood in her urine. She ended up phoning 111 the next day and was given a prescription for an antibiotic.

Using the Pharmacy First service under Patient Group Directions, every pharmacist in Scotland could have dealt with this patient (after a consultation and if appropriate) the same day rather than her having to wait until the next day to be seen at Out of Hours (111).

Using the right health professional in the right setting will mean the most efficient use of scarce NHS resources.

Your correspondent suggests a television programme explaining NHS services and I’ve often wondered why there isn’t a "Call the Pharmacist" series?

Elizabeth Roddick, Pharmacist, Glasgow.

Are wind farms a cost rather than a benefit? (Image: PA)

The scandal of Stranraer's trains

IN recent months ScotRail (and by extension) the Scottish Government has rightly celebrated investment in the rail infrastructure in Scotland. The opening of the long-awaited Levenmouth branch line and the electrification of the East Kilbride line are good examples, as are new stations opened or planned throughout Scotland.

This all stands in stark contrast to the neglect suffered by the south-west line to Stranraer. Before Covid Stranraer was served by eight trains per day, there are now two. The station at Stranraer is a crumbling ruin situated at the end of the old ferry pier subjecting arriving passengers to an exposed walk of almost half a mile to reach the town.

It is not possible to visit Stranraer and return on the same day. The first train arrives at 12:57, the last train leaves at 13:05 (the same train).

I regularly visit Stranraer and before Covid always travelled by train. Now, in order to return home the same day I am forced to drive.

I now suspect the sparse service is deliberate. ScotRail is running a service designed to be unusable so that it can cite “lack of demand” as a justification for closure.

Stephen G Murray, Erskine.

Short service

DAVID Miller's comment on memories (Letter, July 19) occasions my comment. Seventy years ago I reported to RAF Cardington as a newly-conscripted recruit. One week later after exhaustive processing procedure I found myself homeward bound to Glasgow. Called up, accorded a service number and uniform, discharged as medically unfit due to chronic sinusitis.

Elation or deflation? A bit of both but certainly an immediate work and social challenge for any 18-year-old.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.