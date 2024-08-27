Any surgical procedure, no matter how small, involves a risk of complications which can be serious and potentially life-threatening.

Among the most significant complications that can develop are bleeding, infection and blood clots.

There is no way to entirely prevent these problems, some of which can present weeks after the initial procedure, and therefore it is important to take every opportunity to minimise risk.

Whilst even locally we can never eliminate entirely the risk of complications, being physically close to your surgeon and team helps, as does being familiar with the health service and speaking the same language.

All these can be barriers to getting the right treatment when you need it, as can the stress of travelling long distances.

Anyone considering a cosmetic procedure should be very clear about what it involves.

Most people undertake their own research, but it is also essential that their surgeon and institution provides them with the appropriate information and time to weigh up the pros and cons of surgery before going ahead.

After undergoing surgery, it is important to adhere to the post-operative instructions and attend post-operative visits where complications can be identified earlier and rectified before they become more significant and serious.

If you get on a plane after surgery, it is impossible to get this aftercare and attending A&E doesn’t necessarily mean you will get access to a doctor skilled in dealing with issues related to your procedure.

At Elanic, we occasionally treat some patients who have had procedures abroad and require corrective surgery – but only where we think we can make a difference.

The Herald is investigating all aspects of the surgical and non-surgical cosmetic sector in Scotland (Image: Damian Shields/Herald&Times)

In the vast majority of cases, we turn patients away as either it is impossible to achieve a result both they and we, as a provider, would be happy with or they can’t afford the costs with us, which are much higher than having the original surgery.

Many patients will then attend the NHS, thinking it will help.

However, the NHS will provide emergency care but won’t correct any disfigurement caused by the botched surgery. Patients can face bills of tens of thousands of pounds for further surgery.

In terms of impact to the NHS, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) estimates it costs the NHS £15,000 for every patient admitted after surgery goes wrong abroad.

According to BAAPS, the NHS has spent almost £5 million on corrective surgery since 2018.

The real issue with going abroad isn’t that UK surgeons are necessarily better, it is that there is a wide variation in quality of care and service and going overseas makes it more difficult to know you have chosen someone reputable.

It simply isn’t enough to take the recommendation of someone you know or from social media.

Patients can’t be assured of the same standards as the UK, and the strength of monitoring and enforcement varies hugely between countries.

In addition, should you suffer from infection following travel overseas, bacteria and antibiotic resistance can be quite different from the UK.

Patients going abroad for surgery 'can't be assured of the same standards as the UK' (Image: Getty)

In the UK and particularly Scotland we have some of the strictest safety and quality standards globally.

The industry regulator, Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS), is also very proactive at inspecting clinics and hospitals.

Individuals can easily check the latest inspection reports by going to the HIS website. This isn’t always the case abroad, where regulators tend to be more stretched.

More than a million foreigners visit Turkey for medical procedures annually.

Among them are 150,000 Britons with the number of British citizens rising faster than any other nationality.

My advice to anyone considering the overseas route would be that they take into account what happens if things don’t go smoothly.

Will the clinic look after you? What will you do if you have returned to the UK and can’t access care? Can you afford to pay for more expensive corrective surgery?

It may be tempting to consider overseas surgery because of the perceived reduced costs, but no-one can afford to put a price on their health.

Dr CJ Tollan is a Consultant Plastic Surgeon and Director of Elanic Group, operator of Elanic Hospital Glasgow and Elanic Clinic.