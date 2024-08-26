We're slowly dispelling the myth of bad British teeth.
That’s down to two key factors.
The first is a surge in demand, driven by social media, increased video conferencing, and a broader cultural shift towards aesthetic enhancement through cosmetic dentistry.
Scottish patients today are more informed and eager to improve their appearance, self-esteem, and overall wellbeing through a broad range of cosmetic dental procedures, such as teeth whitening, highly marketed clear aligners and dental implant treatments to replace missing teeth.
The second driver is the quality of treatments on offer throughout the country.
Innovations such as short-term orthodontics and the use of digital technology in all aspects of dentistry including treatment planning and diagnostics have created a quiet revolution in the field.
Dentists can now leverage 3D imaging and digital intraoral scanning to plan precise, less invasive treatments that yield natural-looking results.
This shift, unimaginable a mere generation ago, not only preserves more of the natural tooth structure, but also offers patients options that are more sustainable in the long-term.
The widespread belief across Scottish dentistry is that there is nothing more aesthetic than a healthy natural tooth in the correct position.
Yet, patient expectations have also risen alongside the advancing technology.
The visibility of aesthetic enhancements on social media has created a potentially more informed, but often more expectant patient base.
Many seek a perceived perfection quickly without fully understanding the longer-term implications of the invasive procedures they desire versus the longer treatment time, less invasive treatments on offer.
Treatment fees in Scotland are a fair reflection of the skilled operators carrying out extensive and thorough treatment.
It’s understandable that this treatment cost has led to a well-publicised increase in patients traveling abroad for treatments, attracted by lower costs.
Yet it can often come with significant risks.
In the worst cases, the cost of remediating flawed procedures carried out overseas far exceeds what patients initially paid.
Moreover, the time and planning required to correct these issues are often unmanageable within the constraints of NHS dental care, meaning patients must seek private treatment to resolve the issues.
This situation places an additional burden and ethical dilemma on Scottish dentists, who are frequently expected to rectify these complex cases, often with limited time and resources given the current pressure on the profession.
Pressures exacerbated by a shrinking workforce – a consequence of Brexit, the pandemic, and reduced numbers of dental graduates.
It bears remembering: Scotland’s dental professionals operate under one of the strictest regulatory frameworks in the world. This ensures that the treatments offered meet high standards of safety and effectiveness.
Training and standards are robust - and patients seeking cosmetic dentistry in Scotland should expect a thorough consultation prior to engaging in any treatments.
This is a vital period whereby the clinician can outline the treatment options available, including the upsides, risks and ramifications.
That way they can work together to agree a patient outcome that improves oral health and is sustainable and low-cost for the patient to maintain.
The path forward must focus on sustaining our world-class dental education, supporting the dental workforce, and ensuring that patients receive the best possible care, whether for health or cosmetic reasons.
By doing so, we can secure the future of cosmetic dentistry in Scotland, maintaining and building what would be a well-deserved reputation for excellence, while meeting the needs of patients.
Philip Friel is Co-Founder and Director of Dentistry at Advanced Dentistry and Scottish Dental Care Group, a group of 21 practices across Scotland serving around 250,000 patients.
