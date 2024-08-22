Could the Clyde itself not be considered as an unused asset that could aid transport infrastructure for the communities along its banks?

A similar but smaller design of hybrid catamaran than those built for the Thames, that had a lower air draught that would allow passage under the various bridges that now cross the river, including the newer ones at Govan and Renfrew with no need to open them, should be possible. Also, I believe that this ferry type is fast and the hulls do not create a sizeable wash.

Landing pontoons already exist at the Broomielaw, the SSEC, the BBC and at Braehead. Others could be created at various locations and if the River Cart is still navigable, then perhaps a terminus pontoon to serve Glasgow Airport could be an option at lesser cost than a light rail system to link the airport with the city.

I noticed in your caption on Monday that the Thames ferries were built in the Isle of Wight. Perhaps a Scottish yard could be found to design and build a suitable ferry type. The yard at Ardmaliesh comes to mind.

Such a service would need the input of private operators and I wonder if this could attract operators such as the Easdale Brothers to supplement their bus operations.

Ian Gray, Croftamie.

Safeguarding a national treasure

IT is clear from Stuart Brennan’s remarks (Letters, August 20) that he is unaware of the depth of opposition within the local community to Flamingo Land's proposals for Loch Lomond. The decision on how to develop the site around the former Tourist Information Centre should rightfully rest with the community that lives there, not be dictated by external interests.

Contrary to Mr Brennan’s dismissive characterisation, the community's concerns are not rooted in self-interest, but in a genuine desire to protect and enhance a cherished public asset. Loch Lomond is part of a National Park: a status that reflects its value as a natural and cultural treasure. The site deserves development that respects its significance and serves both residents and visitors in a way that aligns with the park's mission.

There are indeed creative alternative proposals being put forward, ones that prioritise sustainable development and the long-term wellbeing of both the environment and the local economy. These alternatives could provide jobs while also preserving the unique character of Loch Lomond, ensuring it remains a place of beauty and tranquility for generations to come.

Mr Brennan's suggestion that this opposition is merely a case of "nimbies" trying to preserve their own access is misguided. This is about much more than individual preferences; it is about safeguarding a national treasure and making decisions that reflect the collective good.

Let us not reduce this debate to a simple argument over jobs versus conservation. Thoughtful, community-driven development can - and should - achieve both.

Elaine Colley, Dumbarton.

Independent figures

STEPH Johnson (Letters, August 21) accuses me of “displaying an oft-held ignorance regarding the provision of independent education to children in Scotland”.

She claims that independent schools provide a “significant number of pupils with financially-assisted places, in some cases 100% of the fees”.

Only one per cent of pupils in private schools go free of charge and seven per cent receive means-tested bursaries. Those are not significant numbers.

The vast majority of parents do not send their children to private schools because they cannot afford the fees and the vast majority will not be able to secure the very limited number of bursaries available.

David Clark, Tarbolton.

What's going on at WHO?

WHO (the World Health Organization) has declared a global health emergency over monkey pox. There were a reported 51 deaths in 2023. For 2021 the same WHO declared that there had been 1,600,000 deaths from TB (tuberculosis, an infectious disease) globally, yet didn't declare an emergency The only science that's been at play for the last four or five years is behavioural science and political science.

Geoff Moore, Alness.

Burns had it right

IN some ways Kevin McKenna’s tale of the DugzApp group, including Big Rab the Lab, Tam the Ratter and Davey the Preacher ("The ruff guide to so-called ‘dog-friendly’ restaurants", The Herald, August 20) reminded me of The Two Dogs of Robert Burns. Burns’s poem, a picture of the life of ordinary people in his time, featured Caesar, a pet of a laird, and Luath, a working collie. They were good friends in spite of their very different backgrounds.

Those to whom the dog is definitely not man’s best friend can readily find reasons for keeping dogs out of restaurants such as the "love me, love my dog" attitude of many dog owners which annoys others; the noise created can often drown out attempts at conversation by customers at adjoining tables; dogs allowed to roam around by their owners can get in the way of normal restaurant traffic, including the waiting services; and the noses of dogs could have previously been in places you would rather not think about.

This controversy over dogs accompanying their owners, who are often blind to the misbehaviour of their canine companions, to restaurants, reminds me of a statement by Caesar in The Two Dogs:

"But human bodies are sic fools,

For a’ their colleges and schools,

That when nae real ills perplex them;

They mak enow themsels to vex them."

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

Barking mad

IT'S not just restaurants, pubs and shops that have gone dog-friendly (Letters, August 13, 14 & 15). Here in Edinburgh, even the public libraries have "dogs welcome" days. Heaven help us.

Mike Lewis, Edinburgh.