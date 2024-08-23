The fallout from the latest report on the number of drugs deaths in Scotland continues.
Earlier this week the National Records of Scotland issued figures for 2023 which showed an increase of 12 per cent on the year before.
Today one of our readers argues that many of the problems would disappear if drugs were legalised and made part of a quality-controlled industry.
David J Crawford of Glasgow writes:
"It's interesting to witness the outrage at the number of Scottish deaths caused by illegal drugs last year when the number is actually less than that directly attributed to alcohol, a drug which 'society' has decided to legalise. Alcohol despite being legal is a scourge on society and is the root cause of many health, social and legal problems.
Many of the current problems associated with the consumption of illegal substances are directly related to its illegality and would disappear were they to become part of a legitimate and quality-controlled industry. Since it is calculated that the drug trade is responsible for between 1% and 5% of global GDP, the financial spin-off of legalising the trade would be substantial especially as the demand for these substances continues to exist despite the illegality.
One has to ask why the substances are treated differently. Why is one allowed to drink oneself to death but not 'shoot' or 'sniff' oneself into oblivion. Surely it’s not simply because the drug trade is not and could never be directly controlled by the Establishment?"
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel