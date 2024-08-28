As Minister for Public Health this is something I am working hard to address.

Like me, Herald readers will probably have read or heard about reports from people who have experienced complications due to non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as facial dermal fillers or ‘Brazilian butt lifts’.

The non-surgical cosmetic sector is a fast-changing industry. It continues to expand as new procedures that pierce and penetrate the skin become available.

Independent healthcare clinics in Scotland are already regulated by Healthcare Improvement Scotland, but this is a sector that across the UK is not, as yet, fully regulated.

I want to change that; to close the current gaps in regulation to keep people safe when they choose these procedures.

The Scottish Government is considering what requirements can be put in place to reduce the potential for harm from riskier procedures and ensure this is a safer sector for everyone.

Therefore, we want to make sure procedures are carried out by appropriately qualified and skilled practitioners and that clients know that too.

Clearly any proposed regulation, for example licensing, will of course be carefully considered, including the impact on existing businesses.

But we know we do need to implement changes to keep people safe.

For example, the existing regulation of healthcare professionals offering these procedures, and licensing requirements for other procedures that pierce and penetrate the skin, such as skin piercing and tattooing, stipulate mandatory health and safety requirements to ensure the environment is fit for purpose.

We must get any potential regulation right by making sure we capture the full range of non-surgical cosmetic procedures already available, as well as providing for any new ones in the future.

That is why we are working with a range of stakeholders to make sure we get those details right.

We are having wide ranging and positive discussions with the Scottish Cosmetic Interventions Expert Group, which includes beauty industry representatives, environmental health officers and healthcare professionals, among others.

This group also wants to ensure people are safe.

We will develop a framework for practitioners so they can undertake the necessary training and gain the appropriate qualifications to safely perform these procedures.

In the meantime, I would strongly advise anyone who is considering a non-surgical cosmetic procedure to research this fully.

Do not be afraid to ask questions to make sure the experience is as safe as possible such as is the practitioner qualified to administer the procedures?

This week the Herald has been investigating the past, present and future of surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures in Scotland (Image: Damian Shields/Herald&Times)

Where did they get their training and qualifications? Are the premises hygienic? What product is the practitioner using? How will they manage any complications or aftercare?

If someone wants to get Botox, it is important to know that it is a prescription-only medicine which requires a consultation with a prescriber who is a healthcare professional, so people should know who the prescriber is.

It’s also important to make sure that the practitioner has the correct indemnity cover.

Ultimately, the Scottish Government’s goal is to ensure that robust and proportionate regulation is introduced to ensure that the sector can deliver these procedures safely.

The most important thing is the people involved, and we want to ensure that should they choose to have these procedures, they can do so with the confidence they will be safe.

Jenni Minto is Minister for Public Health and Women’s Health