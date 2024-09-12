New figures released by the National Records of Scotland have revealed that there were 1,277 alcohol-specific deaths in 2023.
This means deaths which are wholly attributable to alcohol misuse: it does not include road accidents, falls, fires, suicide or violence involving people who had been drinking; or medical conditions which can be partly attributable to alcohol, such as some cancers. The terrible reality is that, in the last year, many more than 1,277 people in Scotland will have died for reasons relating to their alcohol consumption.
In my opinion, the Scottish Government needs to address this tragedy with much greater urgency, innovation and determination.
Minimum unit pricing is often held up as an example of forward-thinking policy-making; we were the first country in the world to introduce this measure. While I believe it can help to shape the drinking habits of new generations, I have seen first-hand that it does not help or protect those who are already drinking harmfully and will find a way to keep drinking, regardless of the cost.
The truth is, minimum unit pricing could and should work much harder. The funds raised currently benefit retailers and, unbelievably, the alcohol industry. This revenue could make a real difference if it was instead directed towards improving and increasing the availability of alcohol support services. Minimum unit pricing would therefore have a dual role: changing drinking habits over time, while providing support for those whose wellbeing has already been impacted by alcohol.
To really help people, we need to ensure the consistent availability of treatment and recovery services across Scotland, with a focus on ensuring delivery in the most deprived areas. At WithYou, we pride ourselves on being there where and when people need us. I have colleagues who travel by ferry to Islay and Jura to see their clients, because they understand the importance of meeting in person. Equally, we recognise that many people who need support with alcohol are in work and can’t attend meetings during the day, so services like our Glasgow Recovery Hubs are open in the evenings and at the weekend.
While clinical guidelines for alcohol treatment do exist, these are not being implemented across Scotland with equity. I believe that these need to be updated, resourced and reinforced as a priority. This would ensure better access to support, availability of harm reduction measures, and choice of treatment, including residential rehabilitation and psychosocial interventions, such as counselling and group work.
Throughout my career, I have heard so many people say that they didn’t ask for help until they hit “rock bottom”, but it doesn’t have to be like that. If you’re worried about how much you’re drinking, get in touch because we can help you. We don’t judge, and we support people whatever their goals are, but we can’t do it alone. The Scottish Government and NHS Scotland must continue to work with the third sector so that, together, we can reach more people and save more lives.
To speak to an expert recovery worker, visit wearewithyou.org.uk and connect to the WithYou webchat. This is a free and confidential service.
Tracy Morrice is head of service delivery at WithYou
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
