The much-anticipated successor to the SQA must learn that they may have authority conferred on them but will they have the right to risk the mental health of the next generation?

I expect that many people rightly consider examinations are a test within a test. If a pupil works out early on in their schooling the tricks to get marks they will win. Exam technique is a learned art.

In solving the Herald crossword a raw beginner has to study the solutions to determine what the clues meant. It is little wonder that schools often "teach to the test" as SQA final examinations have been allowed to become excessively precious, inflexible in their setting and overwhelming in their albeit transient value.

I consider that if my bank can allow me secure internet access to my account then the new examination authority must allow pupils to access their final examination online, when it suits the school, and with immediate feedback on how to improve. Best of all however would be to trust in the school-based assessment with a local authority overview.

Bill Brown, Milngavie.

Read more letters

Don't deny Balloch this chance

REGARDING the proposals for the Lomond Banks resort at Balloch, West Dunbartonshire Council has given support for the much-needed investment into the area. I would suggest that with having only 3% of the National Park within Dunbartonshire, and with Balloch having so little representation in the National Park Authority’s decision-making process, the council's support carries greater weight than the National Park Authority's rejection. Most of the authority's board have no allegiance to West Dunbartonshire and shouldn't be denying Balloch this opportunity.

MSP Dame Jackie Baillie opposes the plans. She knows that Balloch is no pristine Brigadoon village, but the end of an urban sprawl stretching from Glasgow, Clydebank, Dumbarton and the Vale of Leven and is part of one of the most deprived areas in Scotland, so she of all people should have a good understanding of the economic opportunity that this investment can bring to Balloch and Dunbartonshire. Like our local council ,Dame Jackie should be supporting the project and working towards addressing any constituents' concerns.

As for the Greens, the Lomond Banks proposals are red meat to them and their activists; if this were planned to replace the oil refinery in Grangemouth they would still object. I would suggest that they take their 140,000-click petitioners and put their efforts into stopping Transport Scotland's proposals for the A82 lochside road between Tarbet and Inverarnan. If these works go ahead they will cause much more damage to the Bonny Banks than Lomond Banks ever will.

As for the Save Loch Lomond Facebook group, with comments like “no-go zones” and “blotting the landscape forever”, where were they when the four-storey, 68-room Cameron House extension was being built? It's hard to take this group seriously.

What will Balloch get out of this? The chance to become a tourist destination, with a Center Parcs-style resort that will bring quality accommodation, quality tourist attractions, millions of pounds of investment to create a new civic square, improve the west bank of the Leven, the derelict land around Woodbank House, and a much-needed boost for Loch Lomond Shores. This will attract long-stay visitors to the area along with the economic benefit that they will bring. This is an opportunity to create badly-needed new businesses and enhance existing business.

I would suggest that the opportunity of getting a Center Parcs-style resort would be welcomed in any other tourist town in Scotland. Let's take the advice of the people who know and love the Loch, namely The Friends of Loch Lomond, and support this opportunity. Let's make this plan work for Balloch and West Dunbartonshire.

Stuart Ferrier, Balloch.



We need a new alcohol approach

THE minister responsible for alcohol-related deaths in Scotland seemed completely out of her depth when interviewed on TV after the announcement of another increase ("Older Scots dying from drink soars", The Herald, September 11). Jenni Minto has a virtual army of spads to prepare answers and guidelines and she still seemed sadly hesitant and ill-informed.

At first sight the number of alcohol-related deaths in Scotland again rising would suggest Nicola Sturgeon's surely grossly-oversimplified ''cure'' of bumping up the price has been an abject failure. Many predicted her minimum pricing strategy simply would not work. And it hasn't.

Those Scots with a problem drinker among family or friends - a great number I would venture - could have told the SNP that price is never a problem for the addicted, much as it is not with drugs. The SNP ''answer'' simply made life more difficult for the moderate, non-problem drinker, who make up the vast majority.

It is never too late to learn and better still, to listen. An entirely new approach is needed.

Alexander McKay, Edinburgh.

Public Health Minister Jenni Minto (Image: PA)

Saints and sinners

IT was very interesting to read Graeme McGarry's article on St Johnstone FC's decision to reduce the allocation for Celtic and Rangers supporters when they visit McDiarmid Park ("Why it makes sense for St. Johnstone to cut Old Firm ticket allocation", Herald Sport, September 12). Although the Saints fans will happily pay the price of going to see the Old Firm, will all the seats be filled on non-Old Firm match days? Footage from highlights on the BBC would tend to suggest no.

Graeme's comparisons between the two Saints fails to take account of the fact that the Paisley Saints were on the up and could afford to to take that risk; however, the Fair City Saints are not at all in a strong position and should consider themselves fortunate to still be in the top flight.

It will be interesting to see who wins financially by the end of the season.

Francis Deigman, Erskine.

No apology necessary

WE really don’t need Rebecca McQuillan apologising for quoting Donald Trump, no matter how offensive the quote is (" Worst of Trump is to come - even if Harris wins", The Herald, September 12).

TV news already treats us like children with its endless advisories; we don’t need them from The Herald.

Stuart Neville, Clydebank.