On a societal level, trauma can fuel criminality, increase social unrest, and hinder the development of a truly just and fair society.

Trauma is caused by the act, or the events that occur. But the lasting work, which so many find so hard to do, is in learning how to move past our trauma, to heal, and to live a full and meaningful life.

Every day as CEO of Thriving Survivors - and as someone who has lived experience of significant childhood trauma - I see the presence of unhealed trauma within Scotland.

The 2019 Scottish Government Scottish Health Survey found that 71% of the Scottish adult population reported having at least one adverse childhood experience, with 15% experiencing four or more.

It’s crucial it is that we get better at addressing the challenges that trauma presents. But how?

Navigating this crisis requires a collective effort, starting with increasing awareness of trauma and its impact. There need to be more open conversations about experiences of sexual violence, gender-based violence, childhood abuse, and other forms of adversity to break the silence and promote understanding.

Early intervention programmes for children and young people are vital to prevent the long-term consequences of trauma, including providing timely access to mental health services, trauma-informed education, and support for families.

Expanded access to trauma-informed mental health services is equally crucial. We need increased funding for existing services, create more added support programmes, and ensure accessibility for all, regardless of background or circumstance.

Systemic change is needed to tackle the root causes of trauma, including addressing violence, discrimination, and other forms of adversity.

Thriving Survivors has become a beacon of hope in this fight against unhealed trauma for many as we support hundreds of people each year.

For the past nine years, we’ve provided essential support services, including emotional, practical, and physical support, a well as advocating for policy changes and increased funding for trauma services.

We also train professionals in trauma-informed care, educate the public, and raise awareness about the needs of survivors.

Our core services are delivered through a hugely effective four stage process, providing safety and stabilisation, remembrance and mourning, finding meaning and living life with purpose, but the waiting list for our services is months long.

We need more places for people to turn to, better funding for the work that we and others are doing in this area, and a more coordinated approach at all stages of the process.

Addressing the issue of unhealed trauma creates a more supportive environment for everyone. Let’s all stand together to heal the wounds of the past and build a future where everyone in Scotland can thrive.

Ashley Scotland is founder and CEO of charity Thriving Survivors

