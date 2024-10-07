There is an unmet need for better precision medicine globally. Patients won’t always respond to mass prescribed treatments, resulting in unnecessary side-effects and wasted prescriptions, but precision medicine will help optimise patient treatment pathways - and Glasgow can be home to life-changing innovations.
When considering locations for health and technology investment, there are attractive options across the UK and Europe, but Glasgow with world-class research institutions and one of the largest acute hospitals in Britain, has firmly established itself as a hub for biotech, medtech and precision medicine. These fields are crucial to the future of healthcare. This strong academic foundation, coupled with a robust talent pool and the Scottish Government’s life sciences strategy, makes the city a prime destination for innovation and investment.
Glasgow’s new purpose-built life science facility, Health Innovation Hub (HiH), which Kadans Science Partner is delivering in collaboration with The Living Laboratory, will cement its reputation as a science cluster and deliver real impact on precision medicine.
The innovation, creativity and technology Glasgow has produced over centuries is enviable, but we need the infrastructure, support and funding to attract startups and scale-ups emerging from the city’s universities to develop here instead of the golden triangle in South East England or overseas. Since the West of Scotland Science Park is currently at capacity, with inspiring businesses like REPROCELL which uses human data to improve drug development, we understand strong demand exists here.
As a native Scot, I’m proud to be back in Glasgow, not only developing here but contributing to a community where people want to live and work. We are leveraging its existing talent and infrastructure, creating spaces that meet the current demands, while also nurturing partnerships and contributing to a thriving life sciences ecosystem in Scotland.
What makes projects like HiH so exciting for me is the prospect of who might establish and develop their technology there. We’ve secured the Digital Health Validation Lab, a partnership between University of Glasgow and NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde as the first tenant. This lab will provide essential digital health technology expertise to help innovators deliver high-impact solutions for clinical use which will be transformative for industry.
When creating a purpose-built facility, we can design with flexibility in mind to support the growth of our tenants and meet the strict sector requirements and compliance regulations. Working in collaboration with Glasgow City Council, University of Glasgow, and other stakeholders ensures our projects align with the needs of the community, but are designed to adapt at scale, boosting future growth.
This project goes beyond bricks and mortar. We are committed for the long haul, ensuring our facilities meet the needs of today and support the city’s growth as a global life sciences leader. We aim to bridge the gap between construction and science, ensuring development milestones are hit on schedule and the smooth transition of our assets to fully operational spaces that foster innovation and collaboration.
Together we have a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of life-changing precision medicine driven by collaboration, innovation, and investment. It’s a very exciting and bright future.
Mark Hanna is Director of Asset Management at Kadans Science Partner
Agenda is a column for outside contributors. Contact: agenda@theherald.co.uk
